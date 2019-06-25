Cisco’s Duo Security Now Offers Out-of-the-Box Multi-Factor Authentication for Amazon Web Services

AWS customers can now automate MFA deployment, adding a second level of protection to directory service applications with Duo Quick Start

BOSTON, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AWS re:Inforce -- Cisco’s Duo Security, the leading multi-factor authentication (MFA) and Zero Trust for the Workforce provider, today announced enhanced MFA support for Amazon Web Services (AWS).



/EIN News/ -- AWS customers can add additional protection to their AWS Directory Service applications with Duo’s Push-based MFA in less than 10 minutes. Using the Duo MFA Quick Start for Directory Service, customers can easily deploy Duo MFA by automating hundreds of procedures into a single click.

The Duo MFA Quick Start provides out-of-box MFA support for all applications authenticated through directory services such as AWS Managed Microsoft AD or AD Connector, thereby reducing integration and maintenance efforts. AWS Quick Start accelerates deployment of third-party services in AWS, meeting best practices of security and high availability. The Duo MFA Quick Start also offers technical and troubleshooting support.

“AWS plays an integral role in driving the digital transformation being undertaken by organizations worldwide and Duo is excited to support the journey to the cloud,” said Ash Devata, head of products at Duo. “Consistent with our mission to make security easy and effective for all, our collaboration with AWS allows IT admins to now quickly and efficiently deploy MFA to protect the backbone of their businesses.”

Duo’s frictionless MFA experience only requires one tap on a smartphone to verify users are who they say they are, dramatically reducing the most common cause of breach: stolen passwords. Duo MFA can mitigate the threat of compromised credentials caused by phishing, malware, and other security threats - while meeting compliance requirements for accessing data.

Additionally, Duo has achieved Advanced Technology Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), the highest tier in the APN Technology Program. Duo is extending the Cisco and AWS relationship – simply delivering additional security and innovation to the end customer.

To learn more about Duo MFA for AWS, please visit duo.sc/aws

About Duo Security

Duo Security, now part of Cisco, is the leading multi-factor authentication (MFA) and Zero Trust for the Workforce provider. Duo's zero-trust security platform, Duo Beyond, enables organizations to provide secure access to all of their critical applications - for any user, from anywhere, and with any device. Duo is a trusted partner to more than 15,000 customers globally, including Dresser-Rand, Etsy, Facebook, Paramount Pictures, Random House, Zillow and more. Founded in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Duo has offices in growing hubs in Detroit; Austin, Texas; San Francisco, California; and London. Visit Duo.com to find out more.

