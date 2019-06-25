MightyHive Names Jayne Babine as VP of Partnership Development

Babine will oversee the expansion of the partner development team

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading media consultancy MightyHive today announced the appointment of Jayne Babine as Vice President of Partnership Development. With more than 15 years of experience in sales and partnership development in media, advertising, martech and data, Babine will lead the newly-formed partnership development team. The team was created to improve the flow of information and develop new initiatives with partners across the advertising and marketing ecosystem.



/EIN News/ -- “We pride ourselves on establishing a deeply-rooted exchange of value with our partners at MightyHive. In a fast-evolving technology and data landscape, nurturing these relationships and piloting new ones is a critical pillar of our mission,” said Emily Del Greco, President of the Americas at MightyHive. “Jayne’s extensive cross-functional experience and collaborative leadership style will guide our new partnership development team toward further excellence in the service of our joint clients.”

Before joining MightyHive, Babine was the Head of National Ad Sales for life stage brand The Knot Worldwide, which owns The Knot, WeddingWire, The Bump, The Nest and How They Asked. She drove the launch of the company’s first programmatic offering and leveraged its first-party data across display, video, mobile, social, custom content, event activation and national print advertising.

Babine also served as the Vice President of Media and Advertising at Neustar, where she was instrumental in building and growing Neustar’s Marketing Services business and advertising partnerships team. Earlier in her career, she held roles at TARGUSinfo, InterActiveCorp (IAC) Advertising Solutions and United Online Inc.

“MightyHive continues to scale its business and expertise in delivering the highest quality marketing services to its clients. Our partnership development efforts will strengthen our position with our partners to align business goals that drive mutual value for brand marketing strategies using our partners,” said Babine. “I’m excited to join the MightyHive team at this juncture of their business and work alongside an incredibly talented group of people across the organization.”

To learn more about the MightyHive partner development team, please contact Jayne Babine .

About MightyHive

MightyHive is a new breed of media consultancy that partners with global brands and agencies seeking transformative marketing results in a time of massive disruption and opportunity. Recognized as a global leader in advanced marketing and advertising technologies, MightyHive provides consulting and services in the areas of media operations and training, data strategy and analytics. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in New York, London, Toronto, São Paulo, Singapore, Stockholm and Sydney. In 2018, MightyHive merged with S4 Capital plc (SFOR.L), a new age/new era digital advertising and marketing services company established by Sir Martin Sorrell in 2018.

Contact

Lacy Talton

Blast PR for MightyHive

lacy@blastpr.com

252.467.5220



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.