Solar Testing Laboratories Selects Agile Frameworks to Modernize Engineering and Lab Testing Operations

Ohio engineering and materials testing firm leverages MetaField to enhance client service with streamlined reporting

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Frameworks ®, the leading provider of collaborative, cloud-based corporate, field, and lab information management enabling Profitable Engineering® for the construction and engineering services sector, today announced Solar Testing Laboratories, Inc. (STL) has selected its Agile Frameworks’ MetaField® solution to modernize its field data collection and lab testing processes and to expedite client reporting.



MetaField is a subscription-based, multi-tenant Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) platform from Agile Frameworks that streamlines complex workflows for greater productivity and profitability. It provides a single application to manage project specifications, schedule, dispatch, test, collect and assemble results to accurately deliver information to clients in real time.

Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, Solar Testing delivers geotechnical and environmental engineering, materials testing, and construction inspection services. Over the past 50 years, Solar Testing has worked with public and private organizations to complete projects including schools, hospitals, and bridges throughout northern Ohio.

Prior to adopting MetaField, Solar Testing relied on in-house and legacy processes to collect field data and transfer it to the laboratory. This created labor intensive processes to create client-facing reports in a timely manner.

“Solar Testing has proudly served its clients for 50 years, but in this digital age, we wanted to improve our report distribution by using an automated data collection process that is faster while maintaining our high level of accuracy,” said Anthony Kichurchak, executive vice president, STL. “With MetaField, our goal is to get real-time information from our field techs and deliver accurate results to our clients in a 24- to 36-hour period or less.”

By adopting MetaField, Solar Testing also can service their clients more efficiently. MetaField enables Solar Testing to maximize the use of their staff by reducing redundant data input and allocating those resources to higher value tasks.

“Many engineering organizations are impeded by legacy manual processes that can’t support the productivity and operational visibility needed to serve their clients,” said Bob Tuttle, Agile Frameworks CEO. “With MetaField, Solar Testing now has the foundation to modernize operations, leveraging technology to empower the workforce, better serve clients, and support future growth.”

About Agile Frameworks

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., Agile Frameworks provides the only industry solution that fully integrates corporate, field, and lab information management activities in one platform across multiple engineering and construction disciplines. Agile offers capital project owners, construction, and engineering consulting firms the industry’s most impactful tools and automated processes to maximize efficiency, growth and profitability.

Learn more about how Agile Frameworks connects the construction network and enables profitable engineering for more than 19,000 monthly subscribers via our cloud based-mobile solution at www.agileframeworks.com

Media Contact:

Alan Littman

Agile Frameworks

952-995-2579

alittman@agileframeworks.com

