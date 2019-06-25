AppSwarm Provides Update on Deep Sky Joint Venture Efforts

TULSA, OK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) provides update on current projects under development.



Deep Sky Mobile Joint Venture Efforts

Voice Service: Deep Sky Mobile is now up and running with its recently launched VoIP service. Customers can purchase our US and Canada voice plan for home phone service for only $19.99 by subscribing online at https://deepskymobile.com/signup/

This service includes the ability to purchase a new phone number, and free international calls between registered Deep Sky members. Moving forward Deep Sky plans to offer expanded new services and install an internal sales team to help grow our subscriber base over the coming months. To learn more visit www.deepskymobile.com/voip/

Industrial IoT: Deep Sky recently launched its Industrial IoT (IIoT) technology that assists larger enterprise companies with the ability to track and monitor assets through our cloud-based platform.

The Company will focus its initial attention in the Insurance, Cannabis, and Oil and Natural Gas industries for new clients. The Company has launched initial talks with contacts in the Energy and Cannabis sector to create roll-out pilot programs to showcase how our IoT solutions can be beneficial for both industries. www.deepskymobile.com/iot/



SMS Integration: Deep Sky has recently executed an agreement to integrate SMS service with their VoIP platform, with a focus on creating continuing development projects.

Crypto Division

Digital Wallet: AppSwarm will work on integrating Libra cryptocurrency, which is run on blockchain technology developed by Facebook, into its current and future product lines. Libra is an open-sourced blockchain and developer platform with its own Move programming language plus sign up businesses to accept Libra for payment.

Bitcoin Mining: Based on improving conditions within the cryptocurrency market, the company will move to launch small Bitcoin mining operation to provide the company with reoccurring income monthly income.

The Company will launch Bitcoin mining operations through current turnkey service providers to begin operations with a focus to expand mining through partnerships for its own "in-house" mining operations as market conditions improve.

AppSwarm will be updating its progressions in their other sectors upcoming.

ABOUT APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.

888-886-8583

info@app-swarm.com

