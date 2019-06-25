Calspan Continues Long History of Testing for National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s New Car Assessment Program (NCAP)

/EIN News/ --

Calspan is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract to provide frontal crash test services for the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). Calspan has significantly invested in its Crash Testing operations, most recently opening an independently owned and operated $25 million, state-of-the-art facility in January of 2018.

“We are thrilled to continue performing crash tests for NHTSA on this program,” said Greg Campbell, VP of Transportation at Calspan. “We can accommodate multiple test runs daily, and have the ability to calibrate dummies in our ATD lab”.

Calspan offers full vehicle crash testing services in this new 58,000 square foot laboratory, located at its independent testing campus in Buffalo, NY. This fully enclosed and secure lab is equipped with two crash halls, test vehicle preparation bays, an ATD lab and an integrated shipping and receiving dock. As a NHTSA contracted lab, many vehicle manufacturers rely on Calspan’s expertise to conduct tests in support of new vehicle development.

“When it comes to developing a new vehicle, and more specifically the validation of simulation models, Calspan is an Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) ideal choice. This OEM caliber lab has many unique features which are only found at OEM facilities like MESSRING’s proposition system, MicroTrak, and photo pits,” said Greg.

About Calspan

For more than 70 years, Calspan has been providing its international customers with high-quality engineering and testing services in support of the transportation and aviation industries.

At its headquarters located in Buffalo, New York, Calspan conducts vehicle and barrier crash tests, child seat and body in white testing, force and moment testing of tires and subsonic and transonic testing of aircraft models. In Niagara Falls, Calspan conducts flight testing and flight training while at Newport News, Virginia it has prototype test device manufacturing as well as force measurement equipment manufacturing capability in San Diego, California. Calspan is privately owned by John Yurtchuk and Lou Knotts.

