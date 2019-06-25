SolarWindow Announces Increased Power Output and Transparency for Electricity-Generating Window Product Line

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTC: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com ), developer of transparent liquid coatings that convert passive windows into electricity-generating windows, today announced the use of a new high-performance polymer for the fabrication of its transparent electricity-generating SolarWindow™ coatings.



Incorporating an exclusive, non-fullerene polymer designed by Raynergy Tek, into the company’s proprietary new coating formulation generates greater power output than the polymers previously used. The new polymer also provides for higher visible light transmission, and expands the range of coating colors for future potential customers of our planned electricity-generating window product line.

“Today’s announcement is a result of our important collaboration with Raynergy Tek in the pursuit of increased power output and the enhanced transparency of SolarWindow™ coatings for use on glass products we are developing for commercial buildings of all types,” stated Mr. John A. Conklin, President & CEO of SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

“We believe the new polymers will provide us greater control of color and transparency in our coatings, and should be more visually appealing to our potential customers, builders, developers; and architects, engineers, and designers.”

Today’s announcement regarding the use of high-performance polymers to fabricate SolarWindow™ coatings was made possible by performance measurements performed by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) scientists Rosemary Bramante, MS; Mickey Wilson, MS; Matthew Heinemann, MS; Maikel van Hest, PhD; James Whitaker, PhD; and Bertrand Tremolet de Villers, PhD, while working on the company’s Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA).

The company’s collaboration with Raynergy Tek was established to pursue increased power and transparency of SolarWindow™ coatings. Headquartered in Taiwan and backed by several Taiwan Public listed companies, Raynergy Tek is a world leader in organic photovoltaics technology and develops next-generation materials in chemistry, materials science and device physics.

Along with its CRADA with NREL and its agreement with Raynergy Tek, the company also has a Process Integration and Production Agreement with Triview Glass Industries, an award-winning custom glass fabricator based in suburban Los Angeles. Initially working to establish manufacturing processes and a production line through this agreement, SolarWindow and Triview plan to fabricate specific SolarWindow™ electricity-generating glass products at commercial scale.

The company is targeting the estimated 5.6 million U.S. commercial buildings, which consume almost $150 billion in electricity annually. When clad to a tall tower, for example, the company’s transparent electricity-generating windows could reduce energy costs by up to 50%, according to independently-validated company power and financial modeling and building operating conditions.

According to the National Glass Association, the global market for fabricated flat glass products represents a $100 billion market.

Among our many priorities will be the introduction of various new product iterations and the unveiling of our largest SolarWindow™ ever produced. Today’s high-performance polymer announcement comes on the heels of other recent important company advancements, including:

the initiation of a brand awareness campaign in advance of a full commercial launch of the company’s planned electricity-generating windows;



the appointment of Mr. Gary Parmar to the Board of Directors, a Chartered Professional Accountant and Partner in a leading Canadian tax and business consulting firm;



the appointment of Mr. Bob Levine to the Board of Directors, a co-founder of one of the fastest growing real estate companies in the world;



the addition of Mr. Tim Widner to the Board of Advisors, a 20-year glass industry professional who has overseen the production of 300 million square feet of tempered glass and more than 30 million insulated glass units;



the appointment of Mr. Steve Horovitz to the Board of Directors, a 25-year veteran of real estate holding executive positions managing or marketing upwards of 3 million square feet of commercial, industrial and apartment properties; and



a $25M capital infusion by Mr. Harmel S. Rayat allowing the company to move forward on its long-held commitment of introducing a brand-new form of electrification – the SolarWindow™ – and turning entire buildings into vertical power generators.

About SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.



SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com ) creates transparent electricity-generating liquid coatings. When applied to glass or plastics, these coatings convert passive windows into electricity-generating windows, which produce power under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and even reflected light conditions.

SolarWindow is targeting the estimated 5.6 million U.S. commercial buildings, which consume almost $150 billion in electricity annually, the company’s transparent electricity-generating windows could reduce energy costs by up to 50% and achieve a one-year financial payback for building owners, the industry’s fastest financial return, according to independently-validated company power and financial modeling.

