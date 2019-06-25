Worldwide Medical Imaging Management Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024 - Advances in Analytics & AI of Data Management is Expected to Help Small Companies to Enter the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Imaging Management Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Technological innovations in the diagnostic imaging and image management, rising EMR adoption and the emergence of big data in healthcare are some of the major factors that are propelling the growth of the medical imaging management market across the globe.



The increasing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases has led to many developments in medical technology.



The growing utilization of data analytics and artificial intelligence in Medical Imaging Management systems is creating a huge growth potential in the management.



Key Market Trends



Picture Archiving & Communications System Estimated to Witness High Growth



PACS gives access to digital images, such as X-rays, and allows them to be stored and viewed on screens. It has become an integral part of the radiology department of healthcare due to its efficacy in fetching the true results. Due to the digitalization of hospitals, the amount of digital data produced in the point of care is increasing, and PACS is providing efficient handling methods for medical imaging.



The key players, like Agfa Healthcare and Siemens, are providing high-quality PACS systems, such as IMPAX 6 and Syngo Suite, respectively. These PACS systems come up with novel technologies like 3D imaging, manual and auto adjustment of the interface, etc. By incorporating such high-quality PACS systems, hospitals are benefitted by cost savings. Along with the above-mentioned benefits, rise in the health IT adoption and expanding the use of diagnostic imaging are the factors responsible for the growth of the PACS segment.



United States is Expected to Dominate the Market in the Coming Future



The United States has one of the best healthcare structure, and with the help of the foundations and non-profit organizations that make the healthcare system more interesting. One of such foundations that are present in the country is AHRA (The Association for Medical Imaging Management), which was established in the year 1973, and is working for the management of all levels of imaging centers, imaging departments of the hospitals, and group practices in the country.



Through corporate fundings and individual donations, AHRA is generating good revenue, which is being used for the betterment of medical imaging management in the United States. The association is contributing to the maintenance of quality in hospitals and imaging centers and providing improved care to the patients. The involvement of such associations and the rapid adoption of healthcare IT tools by the general population are some of the factors augmenting the growth of the medical imaging management market in the country.



With the help of new and advanced technologies in the field of medical imaging, the market in the United States is expected to grow in the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The Medical Imaging Management market is moderately competitive and is majorly dominated by global players. Due to the high cost of the systems, the number of players in the market has been limited. However, advances in analytics and artificial intelligence of data management is expected to help the small companies to enter the market.



Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Innovations in the Diagnostic Imaging & Image Management

4.2.2 Rising EMR Adoption

4.2.3 Emergence of Big Data in Healthcare

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Cost Associated With Implementation of Medical Imaging Management Solutions

4.3.2 Decrease In the Supply of SPECT and PET Systems due to the Shortage of Radioisotopes

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By System

5.1.1 Vendor Neutral Archive

5.1.2 Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS)

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Standard Radiography

5.2.2 Advanced Body Imaging

5.2.3 Cardiovascular Imaging

5.2.4 Neuroradiology

5.2.5 Musculoskeletal Imaging and Pain Management

5.2.6 Oncology Imaging

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Diagnostic Centers

5.3.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agfa-Gevaert Group

6.1.2 BridgeHead Software

6.1.3 Carestream Health Inc. (Onex Corporation)

6.1.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 McKesson Corporation

6.1.7 Merge Healthcare Inc. (IBM Corporation)

6.1.8 Novarad Corporation

6.1.9 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.10 Siemens Healthineers



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vewckz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Medical Imaging



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.