LodgeLink Platform Transforms the Way Companies Manage Workforce Travel

Designed to disrupt the status quo, the enhanced LodgeLink platform is built around the needs of crews and empowers organizations with enhanced search, select and booking; simplified payment options; consolidated invoicing; and enhanced visibility and controls. It also helps ensure the health and productivity of workers on the road by getting them closer to project worksites and increases compliance with company travel management policies through one online platform.

“Handling the complicated logistics of workforce travel and accommodations is challenging and time consuming,” said Trevor Haynes, CEO, LodgeLink. “We empower our customers with an efficient online interface that transforms the way they manage workforce travel. Being a trusted platform and partner to accommodate customers where ever they need to be is what drives our growth.”

Enhanced search, select, and booking, with competitive rates

Customers can search by Legal Sub Division (LSD), city or town, and more, or filter to help find properties that match their unique needs such as large truck parking and proximity to worksite. Crew lists can be pre-loaded for ease and efficiency, and multiple reservations can be booked at once and to accommodate crew schedules.

Payment process is flexible, simple and saves costs

Customers use LodgeLink to book and manage crew accommodation online, paying by cost tracking codes such as PO or AFE, or by credit card. One consolidated invoice - LodgeLink processes payment from every hotel vendor that our customers stay with and provides one consolidated invoice. Empowers self-bookings - Unique codes can be assigned to a team and sub-contractors, empowering them to make their own bookings.

Enhanced reporting and controls - Administrators experience complete control and oversight into their company’s activity through the administrator dashboard to manage their budget and track spending, set permission controls for different team members, increase visibility and collaboration for the whole organization, and reduce administrative paperwork.

Customers: a broad array of service providers

LodgeLink customers are a broad array of service providers, including contractors who drill and complete oil and gas wells, infrastructure developers, transportation companies, and professionals who service and maintain facilities in the field. LodgeLink also welcomes crews or individuals servicing power lines, wind farms, pipelines, mines and roads, as well as loggers, firefighters, prospectors and stakeholder relations personnel who engage with remote communities.

Hotel and remote lodge partners: a rapidly growing property marketplace

LodgeLink’s hotel and lodge partners include well-known brands and remote lodge providers in Canada and the United States. Our partners benefit from boosting revenue with no additional overhead and reaching the sought-after corporate booking accommodations for their crews often for extended time periods.

About LodgeLink

LodgeLink has grown rapidly since its initial commercial launch in late 2017 and now serves more than 600 corporate customers in construction, infrastructure, oil and gas, forestry, mining, transportation and other diverse industries.

LodgeLink is a convenient online booking and accommodations management site, with two major goals: to help find quality accommodations that best meets the needs of workers and help owners of accommodations fill their open rooms. With over 75,000 rooms and more than 700 properties listed throughout Canada and the United States, LodgeLink is one of the largest and fastest growing databases of hotels and lodges in North America. To learn more visit: www.lodgelink.com

