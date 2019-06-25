Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Appoints New Board Member

LEWIS CENTER, OH, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C" or the "Company"), a leader in mercury emissions control in North America, has announced the appointment of attorney David M. Kaye to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Kaye, a practicing attorney for over 35 years, has been a partner of Kaye Cooper Kay & Rosenberg, LLP, located in Roseland, New Jersey, since 1996. Mr. Kaye specializes in business, corporate and securities matters, and has served as counsel to the Company for a number of years.

Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of ME 2 C, stated, “David continues to be a significant contributor to all aspects of the Company’s corporate activities and has been instrumental to our recent strategic developments and growth. We believe David’s experience and expertise will be hugely valuable to our Board as we are working to enhance our corporate value for both shareholders and customers. We look forward to the strategic counsel that David will continue to provide as a member of the Board beyond his input as legal counsel.”

About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME 2 C®)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions, providing performance guarantees, and leading-edge emissions services. ME 2 C has developed patented technology and proprietary products that have been shown to achieve mercury removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing unit output and preserving the marketability of fly-ash for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of a major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption in supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding the Company. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

Richard MacPherson

Chief Executive Officer

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.

Main: 614-505-6115

rmacpherson@midwestemissions.com

www.midwestemissions.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Satya Chillara

Darrow Associates

Direct: 510-396-2776

schillara@darrowir.com

www.darrowir.com



