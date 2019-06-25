Frameworx Empowers 10,000 Strong EMEA MSP Channel With CloudJumper Cloud Workspace® Platform

Company Offers Innovative Digital Workspaces, Including Windows Virtual Desktop, Through Consultative Managed Service Delivery Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- GARNER, N.C., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudJumper , a Microsoft named leading partner 1 for Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD), today announced a new partnership with Frameworx , a provider of MSP-focused software applications to leading technology companies arcoss Europe. In the new alliance, Frameworx will add the Cloud Workspace® platform to its application portfolio in support of the growing demand for desktop virtualization, including Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD).



According to Research and Markets, the rise in distributed workforce environments across various industries has resulted in high global demand for affordable desktop virtualization services. As a result, the global workspace as a service (WaaS) market is expected to reach a value of USD $12.89 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 13.27% over the forecast period.2

Cloud Workspace® Management Suite by CloudJumper provides the necessary management layer to simplify deployment and operations of Windows Virtual Desktop services for solution providers. CloudJumper and WVD enable a multi-user Windows 10 experience, including compatibility with Microsoft Store and existing Windows line-of-business applications at a very compelling price. It is the best solution to virtualize Office 365 ProPlus running in multi-user virtual scenarios and the only platform to provide Windows 7 virtual desktop with free extended security updates, with other advantages that include:

A highly available, scalable desktop as a service for the deployment and management of Windows virtual machines, using Azure for compute, storage, diagnostics, advanced networking, connection brokering and more.

Seamless custom virtualization of desktops and applications for the best user experience.

Deep integration with the security and management of Microsoft 365 to provide conditional access, data loss prevention and integrated management natively built in.

With the world of technology changing on a daily basis, the combination of CloudJumper and WVD delivers virtual desktops in a more logical way by eliminating months of integrations. The platform is ideal for MSPs that deliver hundreds of software solutions as they can be seamlessly ported to the platform.

“Virtual desktop solutions are increasing in popularity, encouraging organizations to look closer at platforms that deliver higher value,” said Adam Samuels, Director, Frameworx. “Tightly integrated with Windows Virtual Desktop, CloudJumper promises significant advantages for the solution provider by reducing time to deployment and increasing recurring revenue.”

“The packaged solution of Cloud Workspace® Management Suite and WVD enables Frameworx partners to quickly and easily stand up hundreds or thousands of virtual desktops in hours versus days,” said Max Pruger, chief revenue officer, CloudJumper. “We expect this partnership to be well-received by their extensive MSP network, which extends across the UK, Ireland and rest of Europe.”

For additional information on Cloud Workspace® and Windows Virtual Desktop, please visit: https://cloudjumper.com/contact/

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a leading software and services company in the Cloud Workspace and RDS enablement markets. Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a super-simple SaaS solution for interfacing with the technology layers needed to deploy a Cloud Workspace® using RDS, VDI or Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). CWMS automates delivery of hosted Windows desktops, application services and Microsoft workloads. It allows IT service managers to deliver Cloud Workspaces with minimal labor, lower costs and faster delivery times. CWMS is supported in Azure, Google Compute, AWS and most private clouds. In 2018, Microsoft introduced Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) and recognized CloudJumper as one of only two “leading platform partners.” For more information, visit About CloudJumper or call us at 844.645.6789.

About Frameworx

Frameworx provides consultancy, global distribution services and venture capital to software vendors seeking to establish themselves in international markets. The company helps Technology Service Providers (TSPs) improve ROI and efficiency by identifying the best solutions for their objectives. Frameworx has been built on and is guided by a two-fold primary mission:

1) To empower Technology Service Providers (TSPs) worldwide by equipping them with the digital tools that are best suited to their unique business and clientele.

2) To partner with software vendors to assist them with achieving their goal of obtaining a diverse global community of collaborative channel customers.

For more information, visit http://www.frameworxsoftware.com .

