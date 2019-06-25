CBD Life Sciences Subsidiary Launches Product for Equine Market

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, AZ, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience, has completed its formulation and is now marketing a CBD supplement for the equine market. The product is a blueberry flavored paste delivered orally via syringe very similar to existing products such as deworming pastes and other oral medications.

The global equine pharmaceutical/supplement market was valued at $1.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to exceed $1.25 billion by the end of 2025. This growth is being driven by an underlying preference among horse owners for herbal and organic based feed and supplements. CBD based supplements will be a large part of this growth as horse owners are now discovering that CBD can used to treat a number of common ailments and prevent some existing conditions from worsening. The most common health problems affecting horses include:

Arthritis - This disease is caused by chronic inﬂammation, which leads to permanent degradation of the cartilage surrounding the joints. Arthritis can cause a horse to experience terrible pain affecting their quality of life. CBD can help prevent the arthritis from worsening while alleviating the pain.

Joint Health - Added stress on the joints, either due to trauma or chronic wearing, will ultimately lead to the development of arthritis. Implementing a CBD product into a horse’s diet will help address these concerns and, in some cases, can result in a reversal of the conditions.

Pain Management - CBD provides horse owners with option to conventional pain medications. CBD's anti-inﬂammatory properties make it an effective remedy for pain relief with virtually zero side effects, unlike those associated with conventional pain medications.

Gastric Ulcers - Statistics show that up to 90% of adult horses will be diagnosed with gastric ulcer disease at some point in their life. These ulcers can be incredibly painful and affect a horse's appetite, overall health and wellbeing. By implementing a CBD based treatment, owners can help to relieve their horse's pain and discomfort while supporting a natural healing process.

Laminitis - Every day, hundreds of horses are diagnosed with a disease called laminitis. Laminitis is the inﬂammation of the tissues within the horse's hoof. The disease causes the horse to experience a severe amount of pain and negatively affects their quality of life. If your horse has been diagnosed with laminitis, implementing CBD oil can help.

Colic - Colic is a condition that affects the gastrointestinal tract and can cause a horse to experience horriﬁc abdominal pain. A CBD supplement can provide pain relief and help to reduce any inﬂammation.

Cardiovascular Health - CBD can help support cardiovascular health by regulating elevated heart rate and blood pressure caused by stress and anxiety.

Allergies and Skin Conditions - CBD oil has been proven to effectively reduce and control allergies. Often with horses, allergy symptoms appear in the form of skin irritations such as hives or pruritus. Implementing a CBD based treatment has been proven to help alleviate these conditions.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is a publicly traded company having its common shares quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol ‘CBDL’. The Company’s main focus is to identify, evaluate and acquire undervalued opportunities with the objective of increasing shareholder value. The acquisition of LBC Bioscience Inc. is the first in the CBD space and the company is actively searching for additional opportunities within this emerging sector.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesaling a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including hemp drops, massage oils, pain relief creams, anxiety and sleep supplements, CDB edibles, anti-aging skin solutions and a full line of CBD infused supplements for your pets. LBC’s products can be viewed and purchased on the company’s website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See Optium Cyber Systems, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information Investor Relations Ten Associates LLC



