Standardized approach to Wi-Fi® performance metrics improves quality of service

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wi-Fi Alliance® introduces Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements ™ , bringing a standardized approach to Wi-Fi network diagnostic data collection that enables service providers better visibility into Wi-Fi® networks to enhance the quality of service delivered to customers. The certification program captures and delivers key data on Wi-Fi network performance that assists service provider diagnostic capabilities, enabling better maintenance of customers’ Wi-Fi networks. Wi-Fi Data Elements™ provides key data to assist in Wi-Fi troubleshooting, bringing faster resolution of network issues to improve customer satisfaction on Wi-Fi networks.



/EIN News/ -- Wi-Fi Data Elements establishes a standardized model for delivering 130 Wi-Fi specific key network performance indicators such as the speed data moves across a wireless network, airtime necessary for devices to perform as expected, and retry rates between a Wi-Fi device and an access point. This consistent approach to data collection feeds directly into service provider’s diagnostic tools, helping them better understand customers’ Wi-Fi network conditions, more rapidly obtain and analyze data, and more efficiently respond to customer issues in dynamic Wi-Fi environments. Wi-Fi Data Elements can be used for:

Wi-Fi troubleshooting: Provides insight into current and historical network performance, including interference from other sources, coverage and configuration challenges, and client device capabilities, enabling rapid identification of network issues and faster customer resolutions

Provides insight into current and historical network performance, including interference from other sources, coverage and configuration challenges, and client device capabilities, enabling rapid identification of network issues and faster customer resolutions Resolving Wi-Fi coverage issues: Determines whether a Wi-Fi network has sufficient signal strength for the given area and helps service providers offer recommendations for additional equipment to address user coverage issues

Determines whether a Wi-Fi network has sufficient signal strength for the given area and helps service providers offer recommendations for additional equipment to address user coverage issues Proactive problem solving: Standardizes access to network performance data captured from Wi-Fi devices which can be accessed by Internet service provider (ISP) support systems, triggering alerts when Wi-Fi service is impacted and proceeding with issue resolutions before customers notice an issue

“Wi-Fi networks have gained complexity due to the number and types of connected devices,” said Kevin Robinson, VP of Marketing, Wi-Fi Alliance. “Wi-Fi Data Elements provides greater insight into Wi-Fi network behavior so that service providers more quickly diagnose issues and deliver better customer service, even as Wi-Fi user device types and numbers increase.”

Wi-Fi Data Elements is another powerful tool in the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED ™ portfolio that helps optimize the Wi-Fi network experience. Using this standardized approach to Wi-Fi data collection can help service providers reduce customer support calls regarding Wi-Fi issues, reduce time spent on support calls that do occur, and enable service providers to elevate their service level. Beyond the anticipated adoption of Wi-Fi Data Elements in products deployed by network operators, access to the now standardized set of Wi-Fi data can enable innovation among the broader developer community with data driven, interoperable features and capabilities. Wi-Fi Data Elements is foundational to self-organizing, multiple access point, Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh ™ networks and developed to seamlessly work in Wi‑Fi EasyMesh™ environments.

“ASSIA has been defining advanced Wi-Fi data models to remedy the lack of sophisticated and common data collection and control schemes in Wi-Fi. Wi-Fi Alliance has provided a forum to collaborate with other industry pioneers to standardize these new data models. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements lays the groundwork for a large ecosystem of technology companies to develop new data driven applications using the information available on a Wi-Fi network.” – Tuncay Cil, Chief Strategy Officer, ASSIA

“Wi-Fi Alliance is doing incredibly important work by bringing together various players in an increasingly complex ecosystem. Standards-based technology is critical and we are incredibly proud of the contributions that we’ve made over the past two years, culminating in the new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements program. These new standards will result in a significantly improved Wi-Fi experience for consumers.” – Shane Eleniak, SVP of platforms for Calix

“Full visibility into the home network is crucial for effective managed Wi-Fi solutions. Wi-Fi Alliance Wi-Fi Data Elements initiative creates the foundation for providing a complete and detailed picture of residential Wi-Fi to cloud telemetry in a consistent and standardized manner. Together with other non-Wi-Fi data from devices like our home gateways, this information provides a comprehensive cloud view for troubleshooting and application usage analysis." – Ian Wheelock, Engineering Fellow, CommScope (which recently acquired ARRIS)

“Wi-Fi Data Elements delivers a standardized set of data models that encompass key performance indicators for Wi-Fi and enables remote monitoring and troubleshooting. Marvell is pleased to contribute to a program that also provides the necessary foundation for Wi-Fi EasyMesh self-organizing Wi-Fi networks.” – Mark Montierth, VP and GM, Marvell Semiconductor

For more information on Wi-Fi Data Elements, please see our technology overview or visit https://www.wi-fi.org/discover-wi-fi/wi-fi-data-elements .

About Wi-Fi Alliance®

www.wi-fi.org

Wi-Fi Alliance ® is the worldwide network of companies that brings you Wi-Fi®. Members of our collaboration forum come together from across the Wi-Fi ecosystem with the shared vision to connect everyone and everything, everywhere, while providing the best possible user experience. Since 2000, Wi-Fi Alliance has completed more than 45,000 Wi-Fi certifications. The Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ seal of approval designates products with proven interoperability, backward compatibility, and the highest industry-standard security protections in place. Today, Wi-Fi carries more than half of the internet’s traffic in an ever-expanding variety of applications. Wi-Fi Alliance continues to drive the adoption and evolution of Wi-Fi, which billions of people rely on every day.

Media contacts:

Andrea Torres

Highwire PR for Wi-Fi Alliance

wi-fi@highwirepr.com

+1-415-963-4174 ext. 13

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.