Secure Technology Alliance Webinar to Explore Benefits and Challenges of Fingerprint-based Biometric Payment Cards

Speakers to provide primer on cards that use fingerprints to authenticate cardholder

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biometrics are increasingly being used to unlock devices and log into accounts. Now, payments stakeholders are considering biometric payment cards for in-store two-factor authentication. With more interest from the industry in implementing this technology, the Secure Technology Alliance is hosting a webinar on fingerprint-based biometric payment cards to authenticate cardholders. Speakers will discuss real-world use cases and cover the benefits and challenges of implementation.



/EIN News/ -- The webinar, “Biometric Payment Cards,” will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 2pm ET/11am PT. Merchants, issuers, acquirers, processors and industry suppliers can register at https://www.securetechalliance.org/biometric-payment-card-webinar/ .

“Consumers are becoming increasingly comfortable using biometrics to unlock their devices,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “This creates new opportunities within the payments industry to apply biometrics to in-store payments. The Alliance’s webinar will provide stakeholders with an understanding of biometric payment card technology, implementation benefits and considerations.”

Speakers for the webinar are: Jose Correa, NXP Semiconductors; Gerry Glindro, IDEMIA; Oliver Manahan, Infineon Technologies; Tom Rapkoch, Visa; and Randy Vanderhoof, Secure Technology Alliance.

Attendees of this webinar will leave with a better understanding of key considerations for biometric payment cards, including:

The benefits and challenges of implementation

Card user experiences

Various enrollment methods

Real-world use cases

This webinar was created by the Secure Technology Alliance Payments Council . The council focuses on securing payments and payment applications in the U.S. through industry dialogue, commentary on standards and specifications, technical guidance and educational programs.

TWEET THIS: .@Securetechorg webinar to give a primer on #biometric #payment cards July 25, 2019 at 2pm ET/11am PT. Don’t miss it! Register at https://www.securetechalliance.org/biometric-payment-card-webinar/

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance’s mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment.

For more information, please visit www.securetechalliance.org .

CONTACT:

Adrian Loth

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

aloth@montner.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.