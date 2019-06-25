Rever Continuous Improvement Solution Sets New Standard for Empowering Industrial Frontline Workers

Latest Machine Learning, Collaboration, and Reporting Enhancements Accelerate Digital Transformation for Global Industrial Companies

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rever , the leading frontline workforce empowerment solution for industrial companies, announced today the latest release of its continuous improvement platform. Rever is the only continuous improvement solution that ignites the collective innovation of industrial frontline employees by empowering them to quickly and easily create, experiment, and implement their ideas. The new enhancements introduce machine learning, collaboration, and reporting functionality to help industrial firms scale frontline innovation so more people can create improvements and drive competitive advantage.



/EIN News/ -- “Rever has been much more than a supplier; it has been an ally, accompanying us every step of the way,” according to Ender Alexander Delgado of MARS Petcare. “With the addition of Rever's mobile app, our facilities generated more improvement ideas, and increased our implementation rate significantly. We also benefited non-monetarily, seeing improvements in quality, safety, and efficiency.”

Rever’s platform and mobile app enable frontline workers in industrial companies to quickly and easily capture their ideas, share them with management, test them, and implement them. With the Rever platform, industrial companies worldwide unlock innovation by allowing every worker to contribute to a thriving company.

Machine Learning Accelerates Idea Cross-Pollination

Rever now uses machine learning to uncover, recommend, and share ideas across employees and departments. When employees submit an idea, the Rever engine uses statistical formulas to analyze similarities among previously submitted ideas at their company, and presents similar solutions. By automatically recommending and sharing ideas, innovation and benefits are accelerated.

New Governance and Validation Capabilities Help Managers Scale Innovations for Greatest Impact

The latest Rever enhancements give frontline managers greater visibility into and oversight of idea submissions, so they can focus on innovations with the highest economic impact and share across divisions and sites.

Idea Validation: Rever automatically alerts managers when ideas are completed and performance impact is reported so managers can validate the estimated impact and improve accuracy in tracking performance.

Idea Summaries: Rever publishes digital and print summaries of each implemented idea for external presentation, so managers can easily showcase successful innovations, share them across the company, and recognize employees.

Performance Reports: Rever provides program managers and executives with monthly reports that show macro trends, tendencies and comparability of ideas across the organization. The reports surface insights on the business impact of frontline ideas to help leadership teams make better decisions in their continuous improvement programs.

Load Balancing: Rever automatically assigns contributed ideas to managers based on their availability. This avoids overload and balances capacity, ensuring teams operate at maximum efficiency for highest productivity.

Training and User Interface Improvements Help Ignite and Proliferate Innovation

In today’s global economy, innovation should have no boundaries, which is why Rever’s mobile app, management solution, and training materials are available in multiple languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese and French. The Rever mobile app is intuitive and provides quick tutorials so frontline employees can put their ideas into effect within five minutes. The latest version of Rever brings that same simplicity and training to managers, coaches and champions, with a collection of videos that help leaders at every level of an organization spread sustainable innovations.

“Success in the age of Industry 4.0 will be determined not just by the power of machine automation, but also by applying collective employee intelligence and innovation for exponential impact,” said Errette Dunn, co-founder and CEO of Rever. “Only Rever harnesses that innovation by digitizing Kaizen, a powerful lean manufacturing paradigm, so frontline workforces can quickly solve problems and generate ideas, then multiplies the impact of their innovations by analyzing the most successful ideas and sharing them at scale.”

Major industrial companies such as Mitsubishi, Grupo Bimbo, Mars and Philip Morris International use Rever technology to turn the creativity of frontline employees into process improvements. More than 10,000 frontline employees leverage Rever and have submitted over 10,000 ideas already submitted for improvements driving an estimated $40 million in savings.

About Rever

Rever is a frontline workforce empowerment solution for industrial enterprises with large tactical workforces around the globe. With Rever, enterprises are able to build a fully engaged, aligned and empowered frontline workforce to drive continuous improvement from ideation to implementation and impact company performance. World-class companies such as Grupo Bimbo, Mars, Mitsubishi, and Philip Morris International use Rever technology to involve all employees in process improvement. Rever has offices in San Mateo, California, Guadalajara, Mexico, and Barcelona, Spain. Learn more at www.reverscore.com .

