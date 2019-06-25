EyeQue VisionCheck®️, the Award-Winning Automated At-Home Eye Test, Now Available and Shipping

/EIN News/ --

EyeQue, the leader in award-winning, affordable at-home vision health devices, announced today the EyeQue VisionCheck®️ personal vision tracker is now available for sale in the EyeQue store online. The Company has successfully completed its Indiegogo campaign, exceeding expectations and closing 580% of its goal with almost 2,500 backers and almost $145,000 in pre-order sales. EyeQue began accepting pre-orders to its online store in January, and fulfilled all Indiegogo and store pre-orders as of June 7, 2019.





WHAT IS VISIONCHECK?

EyeQue VisionCheck is a convenient, accurate way to test your vision and order eyeglasses online, bringing affordable vision correction to billions of people worldwide. An optical smartphone attachment and app guides consumers step-by-step to self-administer a refractive error test, generating EyeGlass Numbers®️: lens-power needed to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. VisionCheck includes the EyeQue PDCheck® frames, the simplest and most accurate way to capture pupillary distance (PD), providing a number critical in obtaining great-fitting eyeglasses, yet often not included in an eyeglass prescription.

WHY?

As people are spending more time indoors and in front of screens, the need for vision correction has grown dramatically. Myopia, or nearsightedness, affects more than 40% of people globally and is estimated to affect 2.5 billion people by 2020. This condition can be easily corrected with glasses, however many people don’t visit their optometrist as frequently as they should, and a large part of the world doesn’t have access to vision care. EyeQue’s mission is to bring vision health into the 21st century and empower consumers to become engaged in their eye health by offering a convenient, accurate, and affordable way to monitor and track their vision over time.

WHERE?

The EyeQue VisionCheck is available now in the EyeQue store.

PRICE:

The EyeQue VisionCheck retails for $69.00. The price includes a one-year All Access membership for one person. An annual All Access membership is $4.99. One VisionCheck device can be shared with many people, as long as each person has their own All Access membership to ensure personalized results. The included PDCheck is a $13 value. All EyeQue products purchased from the EyeQue online store have a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

ABOUT EYEQUE:

EyeQue is the leader of at-home vision testing, bringing affordable eye care to everyone. The Company is dedicated to putting accurate vision tests directly into the hands of people around the world. Based on MIT patented and proprietary technologies, EyeQue’s intelligent vision solutions allow people anywhere to self-administer an expanding portfolio of vision tests using an optical smartphone attachment, mobile application, and a secure cloud-based processing and service center. The Company innovates from its Silicon Valley headquarters.

EyeQue does not issue prescriptions. The EyeQue VisionCheck and EyeQue Personal Vision Tracker® accurately measure for refractive error and detect changes between regular eye exams when properly used. These tests do not replace a comprehensive eye exam that evaluates ocular health and binocularity. EyeQue strongly recommends people visit an eye care professional annually to receive a complete eye health exam.

