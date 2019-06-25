Wireless Electronics Meets Rapid Growth in Demand for Two-Way Radios in New Jersey

Wireless Electronics Inc. Announces Acquisition of Allcomm Technologies in New Jersey

WEST BERLIN, N.J., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Electronics Inc., a Motorola two-way radio and wireless communication solutions provider for the Mid-Atlantic region, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Allcomm Technologies, a Motorola Solutions Channel Partner in New Jersey.



“The demand for two-way radio technology has accelerated across New Jersey, and this acquisition enables us to expand our existing footprint and welcome new clients to the Wireless family,” says Mike Travassos, Vice President and General Manager of Wireless Electronics Inc. “Wireless and Allcomm combine over 50 years of industry experience and will continue to build strong relationships and deliver the superior customer service New Jersey two-way radio users deserve.”

Having a strong partnership with Motorola Solutions positions Wireless as a leader in offering the most advanced two-way radio products and wireless communications solutions in the Mid-Atlantic. Acquiring Allcomm will further enhance Wireless’ extensive portfolio of Motorola two-way radios and accessories, dispatch consoles, bi-directional amplifiers, distributed antenna systems, two-way radio applications, and expansive service capabilities for New Jersey commercial and industrial businesses, as well as public safety and government agencies.

ABOUT WIRELESS

For more than 20 years, Wireless has provided two-way radio and wireless communication solutions to businesses and government agencies in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. As a Motorola Solutions Channel Partner, Wireless meets strict training and certification standards to design and engineer, install, repair, and service Motorola two-way radio systems across the Mid-Atlantic.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Steve Eckels

Vice President

Wireless Electronics Inc.

seckels@wirelessinc.com

https://wirelessinc.com

/EIN News/ --





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.