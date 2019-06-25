DENMAT INTRODUCES IMPLANT SERVICE OFFERINGS

New services will enhance possibilities for simple and complex cases

DenMat Holdings, LLC (“DenMat”) has expanded its line of high-quality, end-to-end laboratory services to include custom implant abutments and screw-retained crowns and bridges. The addition of implant services enables oral health professionals to prescribe a custom-tailored restorative solution for virtually any patient – be it simple or complex – from DenMat Laboratory.



“For more than 30 years, DenMat has led the industry in esthetic innovation by consistently designing beautiful smiles for practices and their patients worldwide,” says David Casper, DenMat Chief Executive Officer. “As the leader in anterior esthetic case design, specializing in complex cases, we are uniquely qualified to offer implant services that are ideal for intricate combination cases,” he adds.



When oral health professionals partner with DenMat, they work in unison with a dedicated team that delivers extraordinary expertise for both simple and demanding esthetic cases; gain access to exceptional technical support; and have at their fingertips an array of professional services and solutions.



“The majority of cases we receive are full-arch restorations,” says Randy Berry, DenMat’s Director of Laboratory Operations. “We are seeing consistent growth in cases that include an implant as one of the units to be restored. The addition of implant services is the natural next-step for our lab, which will better serve our customers and their patients."



DenMat offers three custom abutment options, three implant crown options, and three screw-retained restorative options. These implant offerings are compatible with most major implant systems on the market today. Custom titanium abutments include free anodization. Turnaround time for screw-retained restorations is five days, while custom abutments and crowns require 10 days.



Oral health professionals are invited to visit denmat.com/laboratory to learn about DenMat Implant Services in more detail, including step-by-step presentations of complex, multi-faceted cases utilizing DenMat’s new implant solutions.



Prescribe DenMat Implant Services and receive high-quality, customer-centric services that deliver esthetic results time and time again.



About DenMat:



Since 1974, DenMat is a leader in high-quality dental products for dental professionals around the world. DenMat makes and assembles most of its products at its world headquarters on the Central Coast of California. DenMat offers three main product categories: Consumables, Small Equipment, and a Dental Laboratory. DenMat's consumables include brands that are known and trusted, including Fluoridex®, Geristore®, Core Paste®, Tenure®, Ultra-Bond®, Infinity®, Splash Max®, Precision®, Perfectemp®, Atridox® and LumiSmile White®. DenMat's small equipment offering includes a broad range of products, including NV® PRO3 and SOL® soft-tissue diode lasers, the Rotadent® power toothbrush, PeriOptix® magnification loupes and lights, Flashlite® curing lights and a full line of high-quality Hartzell® hand instruments. DenMat is also home to Lumineers®, the world's #1 patient-requested thin veneer, and Snap-On Smile®, the life-changing removable appliance.

DenMat Lab's experience with complex anterior cases and customer centric services mean you will always get the highest quality and most esthetic result for your patients.



Custom abutment options include titanium, anodized titanium, and zirconia (w/ti-base).









