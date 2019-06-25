Kuebix Named a High Performer in 2019 G2 Grid® for Transportation Management Software

Based on Verified User Reviews, Shippers Would Recommend Kuebix’s Transportation Management System (TMS)

MAYNARD, Mass., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuebix , creator of a transportation management system that delivers true freight intelligence, has been named a High Performer in the 2019 G2 Grid ® for Transportation Management Software . The grid spotlights the highest scoring transportation management systems (TMS) based on verified user reviews and helps shippers evaluate their different TMS options. Kuebix has 4.8 out of 5-stars.



/EIN News/ -- G2 calculates the top Transportation Management Software products based on user satisfaction scores which are derived using a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings from customer review data. Software buyers can compare products according to their satisfaction scores to streamline the buying process and quickly identify the best products based on the experiences of their industry peers.

“Being included in the 2019 G2 Grid® for Transportation Management Software as a High Performer is another testament to Kuebix’s commitment to providing the industry’s best TMS,” said Dan Clark, Kuebix Founder and President. “Customer satisfaction is our #1 priority at Kuebix and we couldn’t be more pleased with this recognition.”

Users of Kuebix TMS who left reviews on G2 stated:

"Amazing TMS with Gold Standard Customer Experience,” said a Director of Logistics at an automotive parts company

“Simply Awesome!!! - I definitely would recommend this system for anyone that handles logistics for their company,” said a Supply Chain Manager at a flooring and construction company

“Generating more freight revenue and getting leads on new and important customers,” said a sales professional at a material handling company

Click here to view Kuebix’s full profile on G2 and read other verified user reviews.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

The world’s leading marketplace for business software and services, G2 Crowd drives better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on more than 500,000 peer reviews and synthesized social data. Over 23 million business buyers around the world have trusted G2 Crowd to gain unique insights. Co-founded in 2012, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. The company also offers scholarships to college students who are aspiring entrepreneurs.

To learn more about G2 Crowd or write a review, please visit https://www.g2.com/ .

About Kuebix

Kuebix offers a transportation management system (TMS) that enables companies to capitalize on supply chain opportunities through control, visibility and the use of predictive analytics. Kuebix is democratizing the rating, booking and tracking of freight with its free TMS, Kuebix Free Shipper, which can be ready to use in minutes.

Companies looking for advanced analytics, financial management and other premium features can upgrade to Kuebix Business Pro and Kuebix Enterprise and then modularly add Premier Applications and Integrations. All Kuebix users can leverage Kuebix Community Load Match, a truckload spot market that connects thousands of shippers with truckload capacity. Kuebix also offers unique Managed Service Programs to shippers looking to partially or fully outsource their transportation management. For more information visit: www.kuebix.com .

Media Contacts:



Veronica Turk

Product Marketing Manager

Kuebix

vturk@kuebix.com

978-298-2170 Sarah Clark

Director of Marketing

Kuebix

sclark@kuebix.com

978-298-2157











