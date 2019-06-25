HighPoint Recognized on CRN’s 2019 Solution Provider 500 List

/EIN News/ -- SPARTA, N.J., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPoint , a leading technology and services company, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named HighPoint to its 2019 Solution Provider 500 list. This annual list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue. The Solution Provider 500 is the industry standard for recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants. It is the industry's predominant channel partner list, serving as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.



“We are once again honored to be named to the Solution Provider 500 for the ninth consecutive year. HighPoint continues to focus on servant-leadership by serving our customers, our partners, each other, and our communities in the Tri-State and Southeast US as well as the UK and beyond,” said Mike Mendiburu, HighPoint President & CEO. “I’m proud of our organization and the fundamentals that we represent which begin with doing the right thing always. When you combine our service culture with our long-term industry expertise, we are able to create purpose that aligns with meeting our business objectives.”

“The companies on this year’s list represent an incredible combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Congratulations to the solution provider organizations leading the way in digital transformation and the latest technology services.”

About HighPoint

HighPoint is a leading customer service and technology solutions company. With our customer-centric, results-driven approach to digital transformation, you get digital solutions that work, delivered by people you want to work with. HighPoint builds lasting relationships with clients, employees and partners based on honesty, integrity, trust and a mutual commitment to growth and success. The company, founded in 1996, is a minority-owned business headquartered in Sparta, NJ covering markets in the Tri-state area and Southeast US, with presence in Charlotte, NC and London, UK. To contact us or learn more about our solutions, please visit www.highpoint.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

