Medexus Appoints Accomplished Global Pharmaceutical Industry Executive Adele M. Gulfo to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP, OTCQB: PDDPF), a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform, announces that Adele M. Gulfo has joined the Company's Board of Directors, further enhancing the Board’s commercial and business development expertise.



Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of Medexus, commented, “We are thrilled to add Adele to our Board of Directors. She brings deep global experience in both business development and commercialization of multi-billion dollar products. Among her many accomplishments, she was instrumental in the launch and commercial success of LIPITOR, which became the world's best-selling medicine with peak revenues of $13.7 billion globally. She also oversaw the launch and growth of CRESTOR, which achieved peak sales over $6 billion and ran teams that grew Toprol-XL from $200 million to $2 billion. Her knowledge and experience will be invaluable in helping guide the growth of our existing portfolio, as well as in identifying new products that can be added to our product pipeline as we continue on our rapid growth trajectory across North America.”

Ms. Gulfo currently serves as Chief of Commercial Development at Roivant Sciences Ltd., which has a diverse pipeline of over 35 investigational drugs in 14 therapeutic areas. Previously, Ms. Gulfo served as EVP & Head of Global Commercial Development as well as Chief Strategy Officer of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL), a leading global pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of generic, branded generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products. Prior to joining Mylan, Ms. Gulfo spent a total of 14 years at Pfizer, Inc. and predecessor companies. Among her senior roles at Pfizer, Ms. Gulfo served as President and General Manager of Pfizer’s U.S. Primary Care Business, a $12+ billion unit comprising over 5,000 employees across multiple therapeutic areas. In this role, she was the US Country Chair across all BioPharmaceutical Business Units, as well as US Commercial Operations and Market Access. Ms. Gulfo also served as President and General Manager of Pfizer, Latin America, where she led a team of over 4,000 employees across 24 countries responsible for over $3 billion in sales. Prior to joining Pfizer, she spent 9 years at AstraZeneca where she ran the Cardiovascular and Diabetes Business Unit and held senior leadership roles in business development, strategy and healthcare innovation.

Ms. Gulfo recently served on the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE: BMS; S&P 500), a multi-billion-dollar global supplier of industrial packaging used by leading healthcare, food, consumer products, and other companies worldwide. Ms. Gulfo is currently a member of the Board of Directors of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO), a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications across diverse markets including food and pharma, semiconductor, and aerospace.

Trained as a scientist, Ms. Gulfo has been awarded eight U.S. patents for novel medication packaging adherence tools and an allergy treatment. Ms. Gulfo serves as an advisory board member of Partners Healthcare (founded by Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital) and Springboard Life Sciences. She also served on the Board of Directors for Volunteers of America (VOA) and the Committee of 200 (C200), an invitation-only membership organization of the world’s most successful women business leaders. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Seton Hall University and an M.B.A. with highest honors from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Ms. Gulfo studied post-graduate Molecular Biology and began her career at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The leading products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; and Rupall, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

