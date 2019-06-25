Farxiga (dapagliflozin; AstraZeneca/Ono Pharmaceutical) Overview 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Farxiga" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Farxiga (dapagliflozin; AstraZeneca/Ono Pharmaceutical) is a member of the novel sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor class.



It is approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and currently in Phase III trials for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, as well as for chronic kidney disease including diabetic nephropathy. SGLT-2 inhibitors do not target insulin secretion or sensitivity and do not interfere with glucose metabolism.



They prevent filtered glucose from being reabsorbed in the kidney rather than actively facilitating glucose filtration and excretion. Due to this distinct mechanism of action, when SGLT-2 inhibitors are used as monotherapy, they do not lower glucose to unsafe levels and thus avoid the risk of hypoglycemia.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



Drug Overview

Product Profiles

Farxiga : Diabetic nephropathy

Farxiga : Diabetes type 1

Farxiga : Chronic heart failure (CHF)

Farxiga : Diabetes type 2

LIST OF FIGURES



The authors drug assessment summary of Farxiga for diabetic nephropathy

The authors drug assessment summary of Farxiga for diabetic nephropathy

Farxiga sales for diabetic nephropathy across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Farxiga for type 1 diabetes - SWOT analysis

The authors drug assessment of Farxiga in type 1 diabetes

The authors drug assessment of Farxiga in type 1 diabetes

Farxiga for chronic heart failure - SWOT analysis

The authors drug assessment summary of Farxiga for chronic heart failure

The authors drug assessment summary of Farxiga for chronic heart failure

Farxiga sales for chronic heart failure across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Farxiga for type 2 diabetes - SWOT analysis

The authors drug assessment of Farxiga

The authors drug assessment scorecard for Farxiga compared to Januvia

Farxiga sales for type 2 diabetes across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2016-25

Xigduo sales for type 2 diabetes across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2016-25

LIST OF TABLES



Farxiga drug profile

Farxiga Phase III trial in chronic kidney disease, including diabetic nephropathy

Farxiga Phase II/III trial on UACR and glycemic control in diabetic nephropathy

Farxiga for diabetic nephropathy - SWOT analysis

Farxiga drug profile

Farxiga late-phase trials in type 1 diabetes

Farxiga drug profile

Farxiga Phase III trials in chronic heart failure

Farxiga sales for chronic heart failure across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Farxiga franchise products

Farxiga drug profile

Xigduo drug profile

Overview of pivotal trial data for Farxiga in diabetes

Key planned and ongoing Phase III clinical trials for Farxiga in diabetes

Farxiga sales for type 2 diabetes across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2016-25

Xigduo sales for type 2 diabetes across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2016-25

Companies Mentioned



AstraZeneca

Ono Pharmaceutical

