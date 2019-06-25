Farxiga (dapagliflozin; AstraZeneca/Ono Pharmaceutical) Overview 2017-2026
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Farxiga" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Farxiga (dapagliflozin; AstraZeneca/Ono Pharmaceutical) is a member of the novel sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor class.
It is approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and currently in Phase III trials for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, as well as for chronic kidney disease including diabetic nephropathy. SGLT-2 inhibitors do not target insulin secretion or sensitivity and do not interfere with glucose metabolism.
They prevent filtered glucose from being reabsorbed in the kidney rather than actively facilitating glucose filtration and excretion. Due to this distinct mechanism of action, when SGLT-2 inhibitors are used as monotherapy, they do not lower glucose to unsafe levels and thus avoid the risk of hypoglycemia.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
- Drug Overview
- Product Profiles
- Farxiga : Diabetic nephropathy
- Farxiga : Diabetes type 1
- Farxiga : Chronic heart failure (CHF)
- Farxiga : Diabetes type 2
LIST OF FIGURES
- The authors drug assessment summary of Farxiga for diabetic nephropathy
- The authors drug assessment summary of Farxiga for diabetic nephropathy
- Farxiga sales for diabetic nephropathy across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
- Farxiga for type 1 diabetes - SWOT analysis
- The authors drug assessment of Farxiga in type 1 diabetes
- The authors drug assessment of Farxiga in type 1 diabetes
- Farxiga for chronic heart failure - SWOT analysis
- The authors drug assessment summary of Farxiga for chronic heart failure
- The authors drug assessment summary of Farxiga for chronic heart failure
- Farxiga sales for chronic heart failure across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
- Farxiga for type 2 diabetes - SWOT analysis
- The authors drug assessment of Farxiga
- The authors drug assessment scorecard for Farxiga compared to Januvia
- Farxiga sales for type 2 diabetes across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2016-25
- Xigduo sales for type 2 diabetes across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2016-25
LIST OF TABLES
- Farxiga drug profile
- Farxiga Phase III trial in chronic kidney disease, including diabetic nephropathy
- Farxiga Phase II/III trial on UACR and glycemic control in diabetic nephropathy
- Farxiga for diabetic nephropathy - SWOT analysis
- Farxiga drug profile
- Farxiga late-phase trials in type 1 diabetes
- Farxiga drug profile
- Farxiga Phase III trials in chronic heart failure
- Farxiga sales for chronic heart failure across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26
- Farxiga franchise products
- Farxiga drug profile
- Xigduo drug profile
- Overview of pivotal trial data for Farxiga in diabetes
- Key planned and ongoing Phase III clinical trials for Farxiga in diabetes
- Farxiga sales for type 2 diabetes across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2016-25
- Xigduo sales for type 2 diabetes across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2016-25
Companies Mentioned
- AstraZeneca
- Ono Pharmaceutical
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fyg0ya
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders Drugs, Diabetes Drugs
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.