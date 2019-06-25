Appcast Announces Newest Innovative Features to Clickcast Job Ad Optimization Platform

Enhancements Include Introduction of Industry’s First Automatic Bidding Tool and Improved Publisher Partnership with ZipRecruiter

LEBANON, N.H., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appcast , the global leader in programmatic job advertising software, today announced two new features available in its Clickcast solution. These enhancements include Automatic Bidding, a new way for recruitment advertisers to easily pace available job ad budget over a set period of time, and a strengthened integration with leading Clickcast Certified publisher and online employment marketplace, ZipRecruiter. Both features help sophisticated recruitment media buyers improve the efficacy of job advertising budgets, while saving considerable time once put toward manual optimization tasks.



ZipRecruiter Apply – Appcast’s research shows that “easy apply” options drive two times higher apply rates than traditional, full application processes. In instances where a recruitment advertiser would like to host a job application directly on ZipRecruiter’s AI-powered marketplace, this functionality is now available within Clickcast. An entirely frictionless application process, for many job sites, means using an on-site apply. A new application workflow in Clickcast makes it possible for recruitment advertisers to track performance of applications completed on ZipRecruiter.

Clickcast customers can leverage the ease of onsite applies, in addition to programmatic, rules-based candidate acquisition. With this strengthened integration, advertisers will be able to drive more conversions through their job ads and also analyze all click and apply data flowing from the job site right into Clickcast. ZipRecruiter Apply is an additional feature to Clickcast’s existing support for Indeed Apply.

Automatic Bidding – Clickcast’s software can now manage job ad bids and distribute budget automatically to optimize ROI, given market conditions and publisher performance. With this update, recruitment advertisers can reclaim time spent each day reviewing campaign and publisher performance, adjusting bids manually and monitoring spend pacing. Instead, by selecting Automatic Bidding for job ad campaigns, Clickcast will automatically:

Pace spend according to the chosen monthly spend goal, automatically bid higher if a campaign is pacing slowly and bid lower if it’s projected to overspend;

Stop bidding up if increased bids don't improve performance;

Shift spend away from under-performing publishers.

Automatic Bidding also allows recruitment advertisers to maintain dedicated spend with select publishers, while pooling any remaining spend across a variety of different publishers.

“We have found the automated bidding technology to be extremely successful in optimizing performance to decrease cost-per-applicant for critical-to-fill roles,” said Colleen Kelly, Vice President of Digital Media Solutions & Analytics at Buyer Advertising. “Over the course of a week using Automatic Bidding, we experienced a 79.33 percent decrease in cost-per-applicant for a restaurant management campaign.”

“We are excited about these game-changing improvements to Clickcast,” stated Tom Chevalier, Vice President of Product at Appcast. “From partnering with our customers across all different sectors of the industry, we’ve been able to build solutions that help save recruitment advertisers hours per week, while improving overall ease-of-use and data transparency with ZipRecruiter – one of the industry’s leading job ad publishers – right inside the platform.”

Currently, Automatic Bidding is only available for recruitment advertising agencies and gig economy employers.

More information about all of Clickcast’s capabilities can be accessed here: https://appcast.io/product/clickcast .

About Appcast

Appcast is using data and programmatic targeting to revolutionize the global recruitment advertising industry. From its pay-per-applicant job ad exchange to its market-leading recruitment media optimization platform, Appcast is changing how leading employers, recruitment firms, ad agencies, and job boards attract high quality job seekers. To learn more, visit: http://www.appcast.io .

