Datametrex Secures $1,000,000 Contract With Lotte

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to announce that it has secured a contract for approximately $1,000,000 CAD with LOTTE Home Shopping, a division of LOTTE through our previously announced partnership with LOTTE Data Communications.



LOTTE Home Shopping Inc. offers television shopping, Internet shopping malls, catalogues, and mobile shopping globally. The company operates LOTTE Home Shopping, which provides a live broadcast offering various products, such as fashion, beauty, home appliances, food, and kitchenware; LOTTEiMall, an Internet shopping mall of LOTTE Home Shopping; and LOTTE Home Shopping Catalogue, a monthly magazine that provides different special offers. The company also operates LOTTE Home Shopping Mobile, which provides shopping information based on customer’s age, gender, and preferences.



“Our strategy of “land and expand” is working well with LOTTE. We have successfully secured contracts with multiple divisions of LOTTE Group in excess of $2M CAD since signing our first agreement in May of 2018. With each new contract, we strengthen our relationship as a trusted solution partner and we look forward to continuing to provide solutions to additional divisions.” says Andrew Ryu, Chairman and CEO.

About LOTTE Group

LOTTE Group is one of the largest conglomerates in Korea and Japan with annual revenues of approximately $60 billion USD consisting of over 90 business divisions. LOTTE is engaged in diverse industries that include hotels, resorts, fast food, beverages, retail, financial services, heavy chemicals, electronics, IT, construction, publishing, confectionary products, and entertainment.

About Datametrex AI Limited

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ) and Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its investee company, Graph Blockchain ( www.graphblockchain.com ).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

