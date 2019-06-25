Validity Acquires AppBuddy

The #1 customer data quality provider and leading B2B grid application vendor come together to dramatically boost growth potential from data for customers

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Validity, the most trusted name in customer data quality, today announced the acquisition of AppBuddy, the leader in grid-based SaaS applications. The addition of AppBuddy to the portfolio of Validity solutions greatly expands Validity’s growth potential across sales, marketing and customer success teams that rely on customer data.

Leading enterprise data platforms like Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics and SAP are the lifeblood for any growth-driven organization. However, the paradigm for how these systems are deployed and used hasn’t changed in over a decade, and business users increasingly demand a more intuitive, consumer-grade experience. Over time, the CRM experience gradually degrades in terms of the number of fields tracked and the amount of customization throughout. As a result, most enterprise systems today suffer from poor data quality, bad user experience (UX), low adoption, and broken business processes. The ultimate impact on growth is widespread:

Sales reps waste an inordinate amount of time clicking between screens to make simple updates to accounts and opportunities

Executives and managers export data to Excel in order to manipulate the data and run the reports they need, and

Supporting and evolving enterprise systems becomes slower, more complex and more expensive as time goes by

With AppBuddy’s spreadsheet-like interface, businesses can finally harness the power of their enterprise systems to give CRM users the consumer-grade experience they expect. Backed by top ratings in the Salesforce AppExchange, AppBuddy revolutionizes the CRM experience. AppBuddy makes it easy to configure grids and charts to present users with a single view to manage all of the data they need on one screen, across multiple objects, with only the fields and records that are relevant for the task at hand. AppBuddy can run as a standalone web application that integrates data across a variety of enterprise data providers, or as a native framework inside Salesforce Lightning, Salesforce Classic or SAP Sales Cloud.

“Poor data quality is a barrier to growth. And yet, one of the key contributors to poor data quality is the underlying CRM user experience,” said Mark Briggs, CEO of Validity. “AppBuddy makes it far easier to interact with customer data, resulting in faster follow-up of marketing leads, more accurate sales forecasts, and an overall increase in CRM adoption. AppBuddy is a truly unique product, one that we cannot wait to introduce to our tens of thousands of Validity customers.”

Statistically, Salesforce users who use AppBuddy are 5 to 10 times more productive. Examples of real-world success metrics for sales reps using AppBuddy include:

60% of time saved completing tracking processes

70,000 hours saved in forecasting and opportunity management per year

80% time saved in forecast updates per week for each sales rep, and

50% faster lead distribution and follow up

“On behalf of everyone at AppBuddy, we are thrilled to be part of the Validity family," said Marc Aubin, CEO & Co-Founder, AppBuddy. “We care passionately about connecting users with data in a way that creates a clear, informative experience. When that happens, reps are more productive, the business is more predictive, and everyone wins. Validity is a growth machine that we simply had to be part of. Now as a part of Validity, AppBuddy will transform how businesses use data to find, connect with and delight customers.”

With the acquisition of AppBuddy, Validity continues to make aggressive moves to grow revenues by adding top sales and marketing solutions that possess leading market positions and significant customer adoption. Since the company was formed in early 2018, Validity has made the following significant acquisitions:

CRMfusion, the leading application for enterprise CRM data quality;

BriteVerify, the most trusted platform for email verification;

Return Path, the global leader in email deliverability and optimization;

AppBuddy, the top grid application for Salesforce and other platforms.

In addition to welcoming these new products into the portfolio, Validity has delivered the highly popular DemandTools suite of CRM data management products to the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform and launched an all-new Trust Assessments platform that helps businesses quantify the state of Salesforce data quality on the business functions that drive growth.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. GP Bullhound acted as exclusive financial advisor to AppBuddy.

For more information about AppBuddy, visit http://appbuddy.com.

About Validity

About Validity

Businesses run better and grow faster with trustworthy data. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on Validity solutions – including DemandTools, BriteVerify, Trust Assessments, Return Path and AppBuddy – to target, contact, engage, and retain customers effectively. Marketing, sales, and customer success teams worldwide trust Validity solutions to help them create smarter campaigns, generate leads, drive response, and increase revenue. For more information visit, validity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

