Media Alert: Sophos Advances Cloud Security Leadership at AWS re:Inforce

BOSTON, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AWS re:Inforce -- Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security, is previewing its next-generation cloud security innovations at AWS re:Inforce , including SophosLabs Intelix , a new threat intelligence service available through the AWS Marketplace. An early access program for SophosLabs Intelix launches today, and the service will be a part of the Sophos Cloud Security Provider (CSP) program for channel partners.

Details of Sophos at AWS re:Inforce, booth #743, include:

SophosLabs Intelix Early Access Program

Sophos is unveiling an early access program for SophosLabs Intelix through the AWS Marketplace to enable application developers, threat researchers and DevOps teams to reduce cloud security risk. With SophosLabs Intelix, users can integrate APIs into any application and have on-demand access to SophosLabs threat intelligence and analysis.





Sophos is also showcasing Sophos Cloud Optix , which leverages artificial intelligence to automate detection and response of cloud architecture security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. Sophos will demonstrate how the agentless SaaS-based solution provides intelligent cloud network visibility, continuous compliance monitoring, security automation for DevSecOps, and threat response across multiple cloud environments.



Sophos is discussing how it enhances the AWS Security Hub with prioritized threat alerts. Sophos Intercept X for Server provides advanced protection for Amazon EC2 instances and Amazon Simple Storage Services (S3), sending alerts to the AWS Security Hub console for urgent items that require interaction from IT administrators.



Attendees and press are encouraged to visit Sophos at booth #743, and are invited to attend a “Conquer the Cloud” after-party hosted at City Tap on Tuesday, June 25, at 6:30 p.m. EDT.



About Sophos

Sophos is a leader in next-generation endpoint and network security. As the pioneer of synchronized security, Sophos develops its innovative portfolio of endpoint, network, encryption, web, email and mobile security solutions to work better together. More than 100 million users in 150 countries rely on Sophos solutions as the best protection against sophisticated threats and data loss. Sophos products are exclusively available through a global channel of approximately 47,000 partners. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, UK and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOPH."

