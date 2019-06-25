Anexinet Continues Growth Under New Ownership

Mill Point Capital Accelerates Anexinet’s Momentum in Helping Clients Provide a Complete Digital Experience

/EIN News/ -- BLUE BELL, Pa., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet, a leading provider of digital business solutions, announced that it has been acquired by Mill Point Capital, a middle-market private equity firm focused on control-oriented investments in North America.

The Mill Point team has extensive experience investing in transactions in the technology and business services sectors. Anexinet’s management team, including CEO Todd Pittman, will continue to lead the company, building on a strong track record of multi-channel application strategy and development, enterprise mobility, and full-lifecycle cloud/hybrid IT infrastructure support.

Anexinet is a leading technology consultancy and reseller, helping clients provide a Complete Digital Experience for employees, customers, and end users through transformative digital applications and platforms. For 20 years, Anexinet has delivered intelligent insights, customer engagement and enterprise modernization solutions that drive impactful business outcomes.

Todd Pittman, CEO of Anexinet, commented, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Mill Point given their experience and relationships within the IT solutions industry. I am very proud of what our team has been able to accomplish and look forward to building on the momentum we have created over the past few years.”

Michael Duran, Managing Partner at Mill Point, commented that, "We are very excited to welcome Anexinet to the Mill Point family. Anexinet has grown into a leading specialized reseller in the IT marketplace under the leadership of Todd Pittman and his dedicated and skilled management team. We look forward to working with Todd and his team to further enhance Anexinet’s product and services capabilities.”

About Anexinet Corp.

Everyone deserves a great digital experience. Anexinet customers benefit from our holistic approach—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions, all informed by data-driven insights. Because truly great digital experiences rely on the smooth operation of all interconnected elements: beautiful front-end applications, modern distributed architecture, private/public cloud, Dev/Ops and Agile/SAFE processes, and data-driven insights. We call this the Complete Digital Experience. Some companies focus on application design. Others handle your infrastructure. And then there’s Anexinet. For more information, please visit www.anexinet.com.

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on control-oriented investments in the business services and industrial sectors. The firm works with Executive Partners to leverage its investment professionals' experience, while providing strategic and operational guidance designed to drive long-term value creation in its portfolio companies. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.

