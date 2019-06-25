Kane Biotech Secures Large Order from Leading Quebec Retailer

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE), (the “Corporation” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms, today announced that it has secured a major order for its bluestem product line from Mondou, a leader in the distribution of products, services, and accessories for the health and well-being of pets in Quebec.



Marc Edwards, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am thrilled to be working with Mondou to grow our presence in Quebec. Mondou is a North American model of excellence in the pet retail space and securing a significant order from them validates the high quality of our products.”

Mondou currently operates 68 brick and mortar stores as well as a major distribution center. They also have an online retail presence. In addition to taking in the entire bluestem line, the Quebec retailer has requested that Kane expand their line of toothpastes in order to meet the needs of their growing customer base.

The order will also be supported by an extensive marketing campaign led by both companies, which will include discounted pricing, employee training, in-store marketing and digital marketing. In addition, Kane will be showcasing their products at the “Rendez-vous Mondou – Festival Canin”, a unique event with more than 10,000 dog owners expected to attend.

/EIN News/ -- About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Corporation has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (58 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Corporation’s own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB(TM), DispersinB(R), Aledex(R), bluestem(TM), AloSera(TM), coactiv+(TM) and Kane(R) are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE".

For more information, please visit www.kanebiotech.com , or contact:

