Gilotrif (afatinib; Boehringer Ingelheim) Overview 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gilotrif" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Gilotrif (afatinib; Boehringer Ingelheim) is an orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that irreversibly binds to epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 1 (HER1), HER2, and HER4.



In cancerous cells where EGFR and HER2 receptors are overexpressed, activation of these receptors can trigger cell-signaling pathways that lead to uncontrolled tumor cell proliferation. Gilotrif works by blocking these receptors, preventing their activation and thereby inhibiting the unwanted signaling pathways. Gilotrif irreversibly binds to two key receptors involved in cell proliferation, in comparison to first-generation TKIs which only provide single reversible receptor blocking.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



Drug Overview

Product Profiles

Gilotrif: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Gilotrif: Head and neck cancer

LIST OF FIGURES



Cemiplimab for non-small cell lung cancer - SWOT analysis

The authors drug assessment summary for cemiplimab in non-small cell lung cancer

The authors drug assessment summary for cemiplimab in non-small cell lung cancer

Dacomitinib for non-small cell lung cancer - SWOT analysis

The authors drug assessment summary for dacomitinib in non-small cell lung cancer

The authors drug assessment summary of Gilotrif for SCCHN

Dacomitinib sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

LIST OF TABLES



Capmatinib patient numbers for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Gilotrif late-phase trial data in non-small cell lung cancer

Gilotrif sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Gilotrif patient numbers for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Dacomitinib pivotal trial data in non-small cell lung cancer

Gilotrif Phase III trial data in head and neck cancer

Gilotrif early-phase data in head and neck cancer

Gilotrif patient numbers for SCCHN across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqd2pk





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Lung Cancer Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.