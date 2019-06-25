Keytruda (pembrolizumab; Merck & Co) Analyst Outlook 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Keytruda" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Keytruda (pembrolizumab; Merck & Co) is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the PD-1 co-inhibitory receptor. The interaction between PD-1 and its primary ligand, PD-L1, inhibits T-cell proliferation and survival, and induces apoptosis of tumor-specific T-cells. The disruption of this interaction reduces the ability of the tumor to evade immune system targeting and enhances antitumor immune responses. It has also been hypothesized that blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction may preferentially release the cytotoxic function of tumor-specific T cells with fewer toxic effects than those seen with other immune checkpoint inhibitors.



Analyst Outlook



Keytruda (pembrolizumab; Merck & Co) is the first programmed death-1 (PD-1) receptor-targeted therapy to enter the diffuse large Bcell lymphoma (DLBCL) market after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted it accelerated conditional approval in June 2018, based on the Phase II KEYNOTE-170 and the Phase Ib KEYNOTE-013 trials.



However, Keytruda's market potential in this indication remains limited due to its approval for primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL), which only accounts for a small percentage of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) patients. To potentially expand Keytruda's market size, Merck is investigating its safety and tolerability in combination with cluster of differentiation 19 (CD19) bispecific T-cell engager (BiTE) Blincyto (blinatumomab; Amgen/AstraZeneca/Astellas) in a Phase Ib/III clinical trial. However, this combination remains in early-phase development and is not expected to be approved for use in DLBCL over the next decade.



Key Topics Covered:



Drug Overview Product Profiles Keytruda : NHL: Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) Keytruda : Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Keytruda : Melanoma Keytruda : Gastric cancer Keytruda : Colorectal cancer (CRC) Keytruda : Head and neck cancer Keytruda : Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) Keytruda : Bladder cancer Keytruda : Renal cell cancer (RCC) Keytruda : Breast cancer: triple-negative

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrn58l





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Skin Cancer Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.