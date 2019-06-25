Huíla's potential attracts Executive's action

Lubango, ANGOLA, June 25 - The Angolan Executive has paid particular attention to the southern Huíla Province in view of its economic potential, which, if well exploited, may help to reduce the overcrowding of the country's capital, Luanda, declared on Monday in Lubango City the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.,

The Head of State, who participated in a session with the provincial government members, mentioned the necessity to create living and working conditions in other provinces, as it is the best way to relieve the city of Luanda and its periphery, which reached unbearable levels of overcrowding.

"The interior of the country has lost its quality of life, so it is necessary to do the opposite, and this is what is happening to Huíla," President João Lourenço told ministers and the provincial government officials at the event.

He went on to say that one needs to look at the province of Huíla as a whole, so that better advantage can be taken of the tradition that the population has in the areas of cattle-breeding and agriculture.

The President of the Republic also encouraged the private sector to invest in the manufacturing industry, especially meet production and processing, without excluding the possibility of State investment in the sector.

Energy for Huíla

The Head of State stressed also that the Executive is working on the possibility of supplying power to Huila from the Lauca Dam (north-central region) through a connection with Gove Dam in the central Huambo Province, which already has a high voltage interconnection with the city of Lubango.

In his explanation, João Lourenço also highlighted the work of governor Luís da Fonseca Nunes, who was named governor of Huíla in September 2018, adding that he was avoiding giving too much praise to persons.

"(...) Count on us, do your part and demand of us that we do the same", observed the Head of State.

A press note from the President’s Civil Affairs Office, released this Sunday, states that the Head of State is to carry out a “vast programme” of assessment to several economic and social undertakings.

The programme includes meetings with prominent local figures, visits to health units and to housing construction projects.

The Head of State last visited Huila in July 2018, when he chaired a meeting of the Cabinet’s Economic Commission held in Lubango City.

