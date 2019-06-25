TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces PDMR Shareholding

CALGARY, Alberta, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) announces that it was notified on June 21, 2019 that on the same day Randy Neely, President and CEO and Edward Ok, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer acquired common shares as follows:

held Randy Neely June 21, 2019 25,000 Cdn $1.89 175,300 0.242 Edward Ok June 21, 2019 20,000 US $1.44 45,615 0.063

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1 Details of PDMR a) Name Randy Neely 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status President and CEO b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Common Shares b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($Cdn) Volume 1.890 25,000 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - 25,000 common shares Aggregated price $1.890 Cdn per share f) Date of the transaction June 21, 2019 g) Place of the transaction Toronto Stock Exchange





1 Details of PDMR a) Name Edward Ok 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Vice President and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Common Shares b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($US) Volume 1.435 20,000 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - 20,000 common shares Aggregated price $1.435 US per share f) Date of the transaction June 21, 2019 g) Place of the transaction NASDAQ

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash-flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact: Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 403.444.4787

Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com

Web site: http://www.trans-globe.com TransGlobe Energy Via FTI Consulting Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor James Asensio GMP First Energy (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7448 0200 Jonathan Wright FTI Consulting (Financial PR) +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton Genevieve Ryan transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/346f45ee-a5d9-4157-8174-197622b8c30e



