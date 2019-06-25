Dedicated Developers Takes Dating Apps to the Next Level With Creation of Relationship App

New App Helps Turn Singles into Spouses by Helping Users Become the Best Version of Themselves

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated Developers announces the creation of a breakthrough dating app called “Know Longer Single.”The new app takes the traditional dating app to a whole new level, in effect creating a relationship app!Know Longer Single (KLS) uses innovative programs to walk users through the four phases of a relationship – making it ideal for both those looking to enjoy their single life and those looking to find their forever love.“We are excited about this new creation and we’re honored to be the mobile app development company in USA that the progressive KLS team chose to turn their app dream into reality,” said Vishal Bhatia, co-founder of Dedicated Developers.The KLS app is available for free in the iTunes store. The app also offers premium features, which other dating apps make customers pay for, at no charge. Users only pay for the relationship advice they seek.The four relationship phases that are covered in the app include preparation, dating, courting, and marriage.All programs available in the app are virtual, so no matter where a user is in their quest for love, they can download a program that will help them get to the next level in their relationship.The owners of the app, Know Longer Single, are a dating site like no other. They have developed an original curriculum that will walk members through the four phases of relationships.The company chose Dedicated Developers to create its new app based on the company’s sterling reputation, many awards, and numerous satisfied clients.In the past 10 years, Dedicated Developers has successfully completed over 1000+ web and mobile app projects for more than 300 clients in 15+ countries. The company has also received numerous awards, including being named ‘The Best Web Development Company’ in the Atlanta market by clutch.co. More information is available below and at https://dedicateddevelopers.com/ About Dedicated Developers:Founded in 2007, Dedicated Developers has become a leading provider of Website Development Services , Mobile App Development, Software Development, Full-Stack Development, Cloud Computing Services, IoT App Development Services , Enterprise Mobility Solutions and more to clients around the world.The company has built a high performing team using strict selection criteria that have resulted in less than 5% of all applicants being chosen to work for the company. The team includes Graphic & Website Designers, Web Developers, PHP Coders, Android & iPhone Mobile Application Developers, and much more. The company’s founders have over 25 years of combined development and design experience and have earned master’s degrees in electrical and computer engineering.

