DietDemand Offers Nationwide Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet Support to Clients

/EIN News/ -- Jackson, MS, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DietDemand, the only medical weight loss program offering on-demand, 24/7 nutritionist access by phone is helping thousands of clients rapidly lose weight with doctor-designed program with the individual in mind. There’s no question that one of the best diet programs to improve health and support long-term weight maintenance is the Mediterranean diet, and many are merging the Mediterranean diet with a low-carb diet to optimal results. Certainly, a diet high in healthy fats and colorful vegetables can make a significant improvement on health markers, and the reduction refined sugars and carbohydrates can only add the reduced risks of diabetes, heart disease, obesity, inflammation, Alzheimer’s, high blood pressure, and more.

Yet, the biggest obstacles for most dieters aren’t amazing plans such as Mediterranean/Low-Carb. It’s the difficulty in sticking to these plans that cause the most frustration. Let’s face it, carb-laden foods are everywhere, they’re cheap, and avoiding them can cause a major adjustment in the way you shop and prepare food. For these reasons, shifting to these dietary changes can be very overwhelming. That’s why additional, expert weight loss help can be critical to your success. Diet Demand offers services that no other programs offer:

Customized programs built to suit your individual weight loss needs

24/7 nutritionist access to help you with grocery shopping, dining out, and meal preparation

Powerful prescription options to help you defeat carb & sugar cravings and balance your mood

New DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

