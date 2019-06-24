PHASTAR Enters Technology Partnership With Medidata

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and LONDON, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHASTAR , a global CRO, announced today that it has entered into a technology partnership with Medidata Solutions, Inc. PHASTAR will deploy several solutions from the Medidata Rave Clinical Cloud™ including Rave EDC, Coder, eCOA, and RTSM.



The adoption of the Medidata Rave Clinical Cloud comes as PHASTAR continues to grow its market share in data services. PHASTAR has expanded its Data Operations teams in Kenya and the UK to provide professional services, and, with the opening of its second U.S. office in Boston, its partnership with Medidata will further power its U.S. expansion.

PHASTAR understands that Medidata is an innovative partner that provides best-in-class technology for servicing data studies, along with transformative and collaborative solutions to help PHASTAR support emerging techniques that drive digital transformation for customers.

“We are excited to partner with PHASTAR in its mission to support the pharmaceutical and biotech sector in safely bringing new therapies and medical devices to patients,” said Glen de Vries, co-founder and president, Medidata. “Our unified platform will enable PHASTAR to design and conduct complex clinical trials and turn large volumes of data into insights."

Andrew MacGarvey, Managing Director PHASTAR, said, “I am pleased to expand our offering following the addition of the Medidata platform to our technology solutions. Our Data Operations team delivers excellent services across the world and Medidata will allow the team to service projects more efficiently as they work within the unified platform. Our new Data Sciences group is developing tools and techniques to help our customers maximize the data they collect. Medidata understands that the types of data collected during clinical trials are changing and the amount of data underpinning clinical research is increasing extremely quickly. We hope to work closely with their team as our customer needs evolve over the coming years.”

ABOUT PHASTAR

PHASTAR is a global CRO offering statistical consulting, clinical trial reporting, data management and data science services by providing expert consultants and managing and delivering in-house projects, FSP style arrangements and preferred partnerships. PHASTAR currently has over 250 staff across 10 offices (United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany and Kenya) with plans to open additional locations in Asia and the West Coast of the United States to serve prospective and existing clients. PHASTAR’s number one priority is to ensure that the work we produce is of the highest quality. Every project PHASTAR undertakes utilizes our unique internal processes which are designed to ensure optimal quality. All PHASTAR’s statistical, programming, data management and data science staff are trained in the “PHASTAR Discipline” - our in-house approach to data analysis and collection. This comprises a set of common sense (but commonly ignored) principles that, if followed, guarantee error free outcomes. The “PHASTAR Discipline” also includes a series of intranet-based checklists highlighting potential pitfalls and points-to-consider when conducting clinical trials, enabling over 2,500 years of combined technical knowledge to be shared across the company. For further information on PHASTAR contact tellmemore@phastar.com .

Media Contact:

Dawn Fontaine

Ripple Effect Communications

dawn@rippleeffectpr.com

617-36-8887



