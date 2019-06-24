Purpose Investments Inc. Appoints New Sub-Advisor to Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments” or “Purpose”) today announced that Neuberger Berman Breton Hill ULC (“NBBH”) has been appointed as sub-advisor of Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund (“the Fund”). This change will take effect on or about July 2, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- The change in sub-advisor is being undertaken to enhance the value to unitholders. In Purpose Emerging Market Dividend Fund, the new sub-advisor will use a multi-factor approach, which will consist primarily of long emerging markets equities as well as options strategies on regional ETF’s and single name equities, where deemed appropriate for alpha generation.

At the same time as the change in sub-advisor, the management fees for ETF shares and Series F shares of the Fund will be reduced from 0.90% to 0.80%. The management fee Series A mutual fund shares will be reduced from 1.90% to 1.80%.

The change represents a deepening of the relationship with our partners at NBBH. In addition to Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund (ETF ticker: REM), NBBH also manages Purpose Core Dividend Fund (ETF ticker: PDF), Purpose Premium Yield Fund (ETF ticker: PYF), Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund (ETF ticker: PAYF) and Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund (ETF ticker: PMM), among others.

