In a new article, Pediatrician Kenneth Pomar Rebong, MD explains Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Generally, this disorder affects children and teens and then continues to affect them well into their adulthood. This disorder tends to affect boys more than girls and is usually identified in the early years of school.
Signs and Symptoms of ADHD
The signs and symptoms of ADHD are categorized into three sections:
Attention Disability
* Getting distracted easily
* Forgetfulness
* Daydreaming
* Problems in organizing basic tasks
* The failure to follow directions or complete tasks
Hyperactivity
* Restless and squirmy
* Always on the go
* Anxiety issues
* Mood swings
Impulsive
* Interruptive
* Short-tempered
Adults may show some severe signs of ADHD if the brain disorder is not treated in time. These affected adults may have low self-esteem, get addicted to drugs or alcohol, have dysfunctional relationships with their loved ones, have trouble at work, and find it difficult to concentrate while reading.
Causes of ADHD
The primary cause of ADHD is still unknown; however, research shows that it is a result of the combination of various factors:
1. Genetics
ADHD is likely to occur among those who have had a family member with the same disorder. Research suggests that parents or siblings of a child with ADHD tend to have ADHD themselves.
2. Neurological Problem
While the exact brain issue that results in ADHD is still not diagnosed, a number of possibilities have been put forward by researchers. For instance, some brain scans show that people with ADHD have brain areas that are smaller than those of normal people. On the other hand, some studies show that individuals with ADHD may have an imbalanced neurotransmitter in their brain. The ill-proportionate neurotransmitter causes a lack of chemical production in the brains of people with ADHD.
Groups of people who are at a high risk of suffering from ADHD are as follows:
* People born with epilepsy
* People born prematurely - before the eighth month of pregnancy or born with a low weight.
* Children who have had brain damage that either happened in the womb or at some point later during their childhood.
Treatments of ADHD
Luckily, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder can be treated with prescribed medicines as well as therapies.
1. Medications
Stimulants are effective in controlling ADHD to a considerable level. Some of the over-the-counter medications which are ideal for the treatment of ADHD include:
* Focalin
* Vyvanse
* Adderall
* Dexedrine
* XR ODT
2. Therapies
The best forms of therapies employed for managing ADHD are:
* Psychotherapy
* Social skills training and counseling
* Special education
* Support groups
* Behavior adjustment education
Many people tend to live a happy life without realizing they have ADHD. It is crucial to pay attention to the signs and symptoms of ADHD, see your doctor, and seek prescribed treatments as early as possible.
