Lower Back Pain Due to Internal Organs, explained by Dr. Sanjoy Banerjee in his most recent article

Dr Sanjoy Banerjee, California, Corona and Wildomar

A new article by Dr. Sanjoy Banerjee discusses the causes, types and symptoms of pain in the lower left region of the back, caused by internal organs.

Mostly, cases involving problems of lower backache are a result of minor injuries like strains, muscle damage, or ligament damage. Although the tissues heal within a few weeks, the pain may persist” — Dr. Sanjoy Banerjee, Corona, California

CORONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Back pain in the nether region of the back is a very common medical issue nowadays, observed in both the elderly as well as young adults. This pain, at times, is significantly sharper in the lower left region of the back, occurring either in the form of sporadic spasms or as a constant ache. Dr. Sanjoy Banerjee , who focuses on Pain Management, shares his thoughts in a new article, which is available on his blog at https://sanjoybanerjeemd.home.blog/ This region-specific back pain is mostly caused by two different factors. These factors are:* Damaged soft tissues around the spinal cord, spinal muscles, ligaments and joints* A problem or a disease that might be caused by the organs that are situated in that area of the back. Such organs are the reproductive organs, the kidneys, and the intestinesMostly, cases involving problems of lower backache are a result of minor injuries like strains, muscle damage, or ligament damage. Although the tissues heal within a few weeks, the pain may persist a little while longer and may be severe, sporadic, or constant. At other times, lower back pain is essentially a signal or an early indicator of a more serious health issue, such as fibromyalgia or ankylosing spondylitis.Like most medical conditions, backache, too, has certain signs and symptoms that help identify it. Other than severe, stabbing pain in the lower left region of the back, other additional symptoms also pop up from time to time, such as nausea, vomiting, fatigue, etc.Backache in the bottom left region of the back can be of different types, initiated due to problems in different organs. For instance, kidney stones are one of the most common causes of lower left backache. In such cases, a kidney stone is formed inside the left kidney, which may move through the ureters, too. This stone causes a severe stabbing pain in the lower left back region. Symptoms of kidney stone induced pain include painful urination, blood in the urine, nausea, and vomiting.Another common factor is gynecological disorders such as fibroids and endometriosis; these may cause intense back pain. Pain caused by endometriosis is mostly sporadic, sharp and piercing, and is experienced because of excess uterine tissue growth outside the uterus. Symptoms like abdominal pain, fatigue, and severe pain during menstruation help identify it.Fibroids, on the other hand, are non-cancerous tumors that can cause lower left back pain. This pain is accompanied by other symptoms such as abnormal menstruation, pain during intercourse, and frequent urination.Similarly, pregnancy is also known to cause single-sided lower back pain during term time while the fetus develops. This pain can vary from a dull, constant ache to a sharp, stabbing pain. A patient can make use of things like exercise, bed rest, and different stretches to help relieve whatever pain they are feeling.Pancreatitis is another frequent trigger of back pain. This medical condition involves the swelling and inflammation of the pancreas, which consequently causes a sharp pain in the upper abdomen that eventually spreads to the lower left quadrant of the back. Patients suffering from this condition and the subsequently caused backache often describe the pain as a dull sensation that may get aggravated while eating, especially when eating foods that are high in fat.

