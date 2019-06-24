IT Security Market 2019: IoT, Cyber and Cloud Securities
The scope of this report includes a general outlook of securities in the IT industry. While most of the information is referenced from reports published by the researcher during the year 2016, 2017 and 2018, market trends and estimates are updated to the latest base year, i.e. 2018. This report covers cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and cloud security. The cybersecurity market covers the following technologies: identity and access management (IAM), encryption, data loss protection (DLP), firewall, antivirus and antimalware, disaster recovery, risk, and compliance management, and other solutions.
The IoT security market is only for the commercialized IoT security solutions. It helps readers to understand how the IoT security solutions market will evolve, as well as the trends that will impact its adoption. The report focuses on security solutions that have been developed or customized to meet the unique needs of IoT systems. Services provided for integrating such solutions or managed security services are not included in the scope of this report.
The cloud security and vulnerability technologies market encompass various technologies used in cloud security and vulnerability applications. The cloud security and vulnerability market by application are segmented by identity and access management, security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint security, web security, messaging security, network security and vulnerability assessment.
The Report Includes:
- 27 tables
- An overview of the global securities market in information technology (IT), encompassing cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and cloud security markets
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- A detailed discussion of opportunities and innovation-driven securities market in IT highlights, as well as the major regions involved in such developments
- An assessment of various technologies of IT security and the market dynamics of each technology
- Identification of segments with high growth potential, as well as an understanding of future applications of given segments
- Information on key trends related to technology, industry, and regional factors that shape and influence the overall IT security industry
- Comprehensive company profiles of major global players in IT securities market, including Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell EMC, Lockheed Martin, Kaspersky Lab, McAfee, etc
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of the Report
- Intended Audiences
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Market Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Overview
- Cyber Security
- Introduction
- Data Breaches
- Bring Your Own Device
- Life Cycle Analysis
- Impacting Factors for the Cyber Security Market
- Cloud Security Technologies
- Introduction
- Cloud Security Market by Industry
- Cloud Security Market by Region
- IoT Security
- Government Regulations
- Public and Private Partnerships on IoT Standard Development
- Industry Consortiums and Groups Working on Developing IoT Security Standards
- Factors Driving the Market Growth
- Value Chain
Chapter 4 Market for Cyber Security by Type
- Introduction
- Network Security
- Different Ways to Mitigate Network Security Threats
- Endpoint Security
- Remote Management System
- Proactive Malware Detectors
- Gateway Antivirus Software
- Gateway Anti-spy Software
- Gateway Anti-spam Software
- Web-filtering and Device Management
- Wireless Security
- Firewall
- Intrusion Detection/Prevention System (IDS/IPS)
- Wireless Encryption
- Wireless Identity and Access Management
- Wireless Unified Threat Management
- Content Security
- Cloud Security
- Cloud Identity and Access Management
- Data Loss Prevention
- Web Security
- Cloud IDS/IPS
- Cloud Security Information and Event Management
- Cloud Encryption
- Cloud Database Security
- Virtualization Security
- Application Security
- Antivirus Application Security
- Anti-theft Application Security
- Data Backup and Recovery Application Security
- Identity and Access Management and Authentication Application Security
- Compliance Management Application Security
Chapter 5 Market for Cloud Security and Vulnerability by Technology
- Introduction
- Identity and Access Management
- IAM Market by Deployment Type
- IAM Market by Region
- Network Security
- Network Security Market by Deployment Type
- Network Security Market by Region
- Endpoint Security
- Endpoint Security Market by Deployment Type
- Endpoint Security Market by Region
- Messaging Security
- Messaging Security Market by Deployment Type
- Messaging Security Market by Region
- Web Security
- Web Security Market by Deployment Type
- Web Security Market by Region
- SIEM
- SIEM Market by Deployment Type
- SIEM Market by Region
- Vulnerability Assessment
- Vulnerability Assessment Market by Deployment Type
- Vulnerability Assessment Market by Region
Chapter 6 Market for IoT Security by Technology
- IoT Market
- Different Users and Players in the IoT Security Market
- Market Size for IoT Security Solutions
- Device Layer Security
- Technology Overview for Device Layer Security
- Market Analysis for Device Layer IoT Security Solutions
- Regional Market Analysis for Device Layer IoT Security Solutions
- Identity and Authorization Management Solutions
- Encryption and Authentication Solutions
- Network Layer IoT Security
- Introduction
- Technology Overview for IoT Network Technologies
- Security Technologies for IoT Network Security
- Market Analysis for Network Level IoT Security Solutions
- Regional Market for Network Layer IoT Security Solutions
- Technology Overview for Firewalls and IoT Gateways
- IoT Gateways
- IoT Application and Cloud Security
- Technology Overview
- Market Analysis of IoT Device Cloud Security Solutions
- Market Analysis for IoT Application and Device Cloud Security Solutions
- Threat Detection and Security Management Solutions
- Technology Overview
- IoT Security Platforms
- Introduction
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Aerohive
- Alert Logic
- Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
- Amazon, Inc.
- Arxan
- Arm
- Atmel
- Authentic8
- Avira
- Bae Systems Inc.
- Balabit
- Barracuda Networks Inc.
- Beyondtrust
- Bitglass
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.
- Broadstar Information Technologies
- Centri Technology
- Certified Security Solutions Inc.
- Check Point Software Technologies
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Crowdstrike Inc.
- Dell Emc
- Dell Inc. (Sonicwall Inc.)
- Device Authority
- Digicert Inc.
- Digital Defense Inc.
- Entrust Datacard
- Escrypt
- Fireeye
- Forescout Technologies Inc.
- Forgerock
- Fortinet Inc.
- Gemalto
- Globalsign Inc.
- Good Technology
- Great Bay Software Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Icon Labs
- Imagination Technologies
- Imperva Inc.
- Infineon
- Inside Secure
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machine (IBM) Corp.
- Intrinsic-Id
- Kaspersky Lab
- Lockheed Martin
- Mcafee
- MDS Technology
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Microsoft
- Mocana
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors
- Palo Alto Networks Inc.
- Protegrity Inc.
- Prove And Run
- Renesas
- Rubicon Labs
- Securerf
- Securithings Ltd.
- Sequitur Labs Inc.
- Sophos Plc
- Surepassid
- Symantec
- Synopsys
- Tenable Network Security
- Thales E-Security Inc.
- Trend Micro
- Trillium
- Tripwire Inc.
- Trustonic
- Tyfone
- Utimaco
- Wisekey Sa
- Zscaler Inc.
- Zingbox Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r0nu8f
