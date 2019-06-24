IT Security Market 2019: IoT, Cyber and Cloud Securities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Information Technology (IT) Security: IoT, Cyber and Cloud Securities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report includes a general outlook of securities in the IT industry. While most of the information is referenced from reports published by the researcher during the year 2016, 2017 and 2018, market trends and estimates are updated to the latest base year, i.e. 2018. This report covers cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and cloud security. The cybersecurity market covers the following technologies: identity and access management (IAM), encryption, data loss protection (DLP), firewall, antivirus and antimalware, disaster recovery, risk, and compliance management, and other solutions.



The IoT security market is only for the commercialized IoT security solutions. It helps readers to understand how the IoT security solutions market will evolve, as well as the trends that will impact its adoption. The report focuses on security solutions that have been developed or customized to meet the unique needs of IoT systems. Services provided for integrating such solutions or managed security services are not included in the scope of this report.



The cloud security and vulnerability technologies market encompass various technologies used in cloud security and vulnerability applications. The cloud security and vulnerability market by application are segmented by identity and access management, security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint security, web security, messaging security, network security and vulnerability assessment.



The Report Includes:

27 tables

An overview of the global securities market in information technology (IT), encompassing cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and cloud security markets

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

A detailed discussion of opportunities and innovation-driven securities market in IT highlights, as well as the major regions involved in such developments

An assessment of various technologies of IT security and the market dynamics of each technology

Identification of segments with high growth potential, as well as an understanding of future applications of given segments

Information on key trends related to technology, industry, and regional factors that shape and influence the overall IT security industry

Comprehensive company profiles of major global players in IT securities market, including Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell EMC, Lockheed Martin, Kaspersky Lab, McAfee, etc

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of the Report

Intended Audiences

Information Sources

Methodology

Market Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Overview

Cyber Security

Introduction

Data Breaches

Bring Your Own Device

Life Cycle Analysis

Impacting Factors for the Cyber Security Market

Cloud Security Technologies

Introduction

Cloud Security Market by Industry

Cloud Security Market by Region

IoT Security

Government Regulations

Public and Private Partnerships on IoT Standard Development

Industry Consortiums and Groups Working on Developing IoT Security Standards

Factors Driving the Market Growth

Value Chain

Chapter 4 Market for Cyber Security by Type

Introduction

Network Security

Different Ways to Mitigate Network Security Threats

Endpoint Security

Remote Management System

Proactive Malware Detectors

Gateway Antivirus Software

Gateway Anti-spy Software

Gateway Anti-spam Software

Web-filtering and Device Management

Wireless Security

Firewall

Intrusion Detection/Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

Wireless Encryption

Wireless Identity and Access Management

Wireless Unified Threat Management

Content Security

Cloud Security

Cloud Identity and Access Management

Data Loss Prevention

Web Security

Cloud IDS/IPS

Cloud Security Information and Event Management

Cloud Encryption

Cloud Database Security

Virtualization Security

Application Security

Antivirus Application Security

Anti-theft Application Security

Data Backup and Recovery Application Security

Identity and Access Management and Authentication Application Security

Compliance Management Application Security

Chapter 5 Market for Cloud Security and Vulnerability by Technology

Introduction

Identity and Access Management

IAM Market by Deployment Type

IAM Market by Region

Network Security

Network Security Market by Deployment Type

Network Security Market by Region

Endpoint Security

Endpoint Security Market by Deployment Type

Endpoint Security Market by Region

Messaging Security

Messaging Security Market by Deployment Type

Messaging Security Market by Region

Web Security

Web Security Market by Deployment Type

Web Security Market by Region

SIEM

SIEM Market by Deployment Type

SIEM Market by Region

Vulnerability Assessment

Vulnerability Assessment Market by Deployment Type

Vulnerability Assessment Market by Region

Chapter 6 Market for IoT Security by Technology

IoT Market

Different Users and Players in the IoT Security Market

Market Size for IoT Security Solutions

Device Layer Security

Technology Overview for Device Layer Security

Market Analysis for Device Layer IoT Security Solutions

Regional Market Analysis for Device Layer IoT Security Solutions

Identity and Authorization Management Solutions

Encryption and Authentication Solutions

Network Layer IoT Security

Introduction

Technology Overview for IoT Network Technologies

Security Technologies for IoT Network Security

Market Analysis for Network Level IoT Security Solutions

Regional Market for Network Layer IoT Security Solutions

Technology Overview for Firewalls and IoT Gateways

IoT Gateways

IoT Application and Cloud Security

Technology Overview

Market Analysis of IoT Device Cloud Security Solutions

Market Analysis for IoT Application and Device Cloud Security Solutions

Threat Detection and Security Management Solutions

Technology Overview

IoT Security Platforms

Introduction

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Aerohive

Alert Logic

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Amazon, Inc.

Arxan

Arm

Atmel

Authentic8

Avira

Bae Systems Inc.

Balabit

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Beyondtrust

Bitglass

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

Broadstar Information Technologies

Centri Technology

Certified Security Solutions Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems Inc.

Crowdstrike Inc.

Dell Emc

Dell Inc. (Sonicwall Inc.)

Device Authority

Digicert Inc.

Digital Defense Inc.

Entrust Datacard

Escrypt

Fireeye

Forescout Technologies Inc.

Forgerock

Fortinet Inc.

Gemalto

Globalsign Inc.

Good Technology

Great Bay Software Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Icon Labs

Imagination Technologies

Imperva Inc.

Infineon

Inside Secure

Intel Corp.

International Business Machine (IBM) Corp.

Intrinsic-Id

Kaspersky Lab

Lockheed Martin

Mcafee

MDS Technology

Microchip Technology Inc.

Microsoft

Mocana

Northrop Grumman Corp.

NXP Semiconductors

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Protegrity Inc.

Prove And Run

Renesas

Rubicon Labs

Securerf

Securithings Ltd.

Sequitur Labs Inc.

Sophos Plc

Surepassid

Symantec

Synopsys

Tenable Network Security

Thales E-Security Inc.

Trend Micro

Trillium

Tripwire Inc.

Trustonic

Tyfone

Utimaco

Wisekey Sa

Zscaler Inc.

Zingbox Inc.

