Ocean Bank Adds Private Client Services Department

Miami, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ocean Bank has established a Private Client Services department to be headed by Senior Vice President Gladys Reed.



The department also will include Vice Presidents Grace Fleischman, Thomas Pla and Raphael Garcia, all formerly with BankUnited, along with Personal Banking Officer Maggie Toledo-Bobadilla.



“Private banking and wealth management have become an increasingly important part of our services, for both domestic and foreign customers,” Macedo said, “not just for high net worth families, but for professional service firms and business owners as well.”



Reed, a 37-year banking veteran, joins Ocean Bank after serving in various posts at BankUnited, most recently as managing director of the Private Client Services Group. She was Market President for the Miami Dade Region/Retail Branches Vice President and Market Manager for the South Dade market. Earlier, Reed was with SunTrust Bank in Miami.



Reed is past chair of the United Way’s Women’s Leadership Council. She serves on the Board of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, where she is Chair for the Banking and Finance committee.



About Ocean Bank



Ocean Bank is the largest independent, state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Florida, with $4.1 billion in assets. Chartered in 1982, Ocean Bank operates its branch network throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The community bank has received numerous awards and accolades from the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, The Beacon Council and the Florida Department of Education, among others, for its support of our South Florida communities. For more information, log on to www.oceanbank.com.

