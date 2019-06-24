Provident Financial Services, Inc. and Provident Bank Name Ursuline Foley to the Board of Directors

ISELIN, N.J., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the “Company”) today announced that Ursuline F. Foley has been named to the boards of directors of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Bank.

/EIN News/ -- Foley brings more than three decades of global experience in financial services and technology, having most recently served as Chief Corporate Operations Officer, Chief Information Officer, Chief Data Officer and Managing Director with XL Group.

“I am delighted to welcome Ursuline to our boards. Her extensive global experience in financial services and technology from a successful career with XL group will strengthen our boards’ breadth of talent and depth of knowledge,” said Christopher Martin, Provident’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “I am confident her proven leadership in the areas of technology and innovation strategy will be extremely valuable as Provident continues to enhance its digital and mobile banking capabilities,” added Martin.

“I have always admired Provident for its strong commitment to providing customers with a best-in-class experience,” said Foley. “I am honored to be joining the board and look forward to working with Chris and the directors.”

Foley holds a Bachelor of Science and Teaching Diploma from University College, Cork, Ireland, a Master of Science from Pace University, New York, NY, and Leadership in Technology Certification from Babson College, Wellesley, MA. She is Chairman and prior President of the Westchester Fairfield Society for Information Management, and is a member of Pace University Seidenberg School Advisory Board, University of Bridgeport Advisory Board, Rutgers University Cyber Security Advisory Board, Accenture Insurance Innovation Advisory Board, and a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors.

About the Company

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "commitment you can count on" since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company.

