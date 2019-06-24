Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Ranked in Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts List by American Banker Magazine for Third Straight Year

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq: FMAO) the holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, announced for the third straight year that it has been named to American Banker magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts. The listing is based on a three-year average return on equity (“ROE”) as of 12/31/2018.



“It is an honor to again be named to American Banker’s Top 200 Community Banks list,” said Lars Eller, President and CEO. “We are proud to be listed with such quality banks across the country. Our talented team of bankers has made it their commitment to develop strong relationships that will allow our customers, communities and shareholders to be successful.”

About Farmer & Merchants State Bank:

Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a $1.4 billion independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana for 122 years. F&M has offices with locations in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay and Steuben counties in Indiana and Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams and Wood counties in Ohio. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of the Farmers & Merchants State Bank and is traded under the symbol FMAO.

For additional information, you may contact Marty Filogamo, Marketing Director at mfilogamo@fm.bank

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact: Marty Filogamo

Senior Vice President – Marketing Manager

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.

(419) 445-3501 ext. 15435

mfilogamo@fm.bank

Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

(216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com

