Credit Acceptance Announces Extension to Revolving Secured Line of Credit Facility

Southfield, Michigan, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that on June 24, 2019 we extended the maturity of our revolving secured line of credit facility with a commercial bank syndicate from June 22, 2021 to June 22, 2022. Following the extension, the amount of the facility is $340.0 million.

/EIN News/ -- As of June 24, 2019, we had $23.8 million outstanding under the facility.

There were no other material changes to the terms of the facility.

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

