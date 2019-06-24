Extention of Convertible Note Funding

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPerior Fertilizer Corporation. (the “Company”) (TSX:SOP) announces it has entered into discussions with The Lind Partners (“Lind”) to extend its convertible note funding expiry. Details of the note extension will be announced in early July.



“We are pleased that Lind continues to support SOPerior Fertilizer’s project advancement,” stated Andrew Squires, the Corporations CEO.

In other news, the Company wishes to correct a sentence in the June 19th, 2019 press release. There are no legal proceedings currently underway.

