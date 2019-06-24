Alkaline88® Brand Ambassador Chez Reavie Wins the 2019 Travelers Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) (the “Company”), a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®, is proud to announce that its brand ambassador Chez Reavie won the 2019 Travelers Championship Tournament held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, on June 20-23.



/EIN News/ -- The Company has been a proud sponsor of Chez Reavie since 2018 with their flagship Alkaline88® product logo prominently displayed on Mr. Reavie’s shirt at all PGA events he has participated in throughout 2019, including the recent 2019 Travelers Championship, U.S. Open, and the PGA Championship. Coming off of a terrific U.S. Open performance at Pebble Beach, Mr. Reavie kept his momentum going at the 2019 Travelers Championship where he finished first, with rounds of 65-66-63-69. In addition to winning the tournament, Mr. Reavie made eight birdies in his final 11 holes on Saturday on route to an outstanding score of 63. Mr. Reavie can be seen here wearing the Alkaline88® logo in his interview after winning the Travelers tournament.

“We were thrilled to have Chez wear the Alkaline88® logo on this shirt during his outstanding performance at the 2019 Travelers Championship Tournament this past weekend,” stated Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. “As a local Arizona company, we are especially proud to work with Chez, who is a graduate of Arizona State University and has lived in the valley of the sun for over 15 years,” concluded Wright.

About Chez Reavie

Chez Reavie is an American professional golfer that played golf at Arizona State University. Chez played on the Nationwide Tour from 2005 to 2007, where he won once at the 2007 Knoxville Open. He finished 18th on the money list on the Nationwide Tour in 2007 to earn his PGA Tour card and in 2008 won the RBC Canadian Open for his first PGA victory. For more information on Chez Reavie visit: https://www.pgatour.com/players/player.26476.chez-reavie.html

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) is a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, the Company produces healthy, all-natural and great-tasting alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and focuses on national distribution and marketing for retail sale of Alkaline88®, one of the fastest-growing premium bottled water brands on the market. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88® is a premier 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500-milliliter, 700-milliliter, 1-liter, 1.5-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is already available for consumer sales at a growing number of major retail locations across many parts of the United States. Learn more about the science behind alkaline water by visiting www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

James Gilmore

Investor Relations

480-656-2423

james@alkaline88.com

Richard A. Wright

President and CEO

480-656-2423

investors@thealkalinewaterco.com

Media

Jessica Starman

888-461-2233

jessica@elev8newmedia.com



