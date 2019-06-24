Aphelion

Bitmart Exchange has announced the listing of Aphelion Token (APH). BTC/APH trading pair will be available starting at 8:00 AM EST on June 26th.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aphelion (APH) token listing on world-leading exchange BitMart Exchange.

Bitmart Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, recently announced the listing of Aphelion Token (APH). BTC/APH trading pair will be available starting at 8:00 AM EST on June 26th and the withdrawal feature will be available on June 27th.

Aphelion is a first of its kind wallet-based DEX built on the NEO blockchain. It was the 2nd ICO on NEO back in November 2017 and has since been on an incredible development run building stunning code across 6 platforms. Aphelion is live on Desktop (mac/win), Web DEX, iOS, Android & Mobile Web. The unique Aphelion ecosystem is one of a kind in requiring APH to power the trades and allowing a commit of the token for a share of the fees collected. Not only is Aphelion the only NEO based ICO with a working product across all 6 channels, Aphelion also boasts significant development contributions to core NEO code over its 2 year history.

Currently, Aphelion’s wallet and DEX only support NEO Nep5 based assets but that is changing, with a pending release to integrate both BTC and ERC assets. Along with a a fresh UI update due by Earth Aphelion Day on July 6th, 2019, Aphelion has an aggressive roadmap forward towards achieving its mission and vision.

For curious minds, Aphelion Day is a celestial event when the Earth is at its furthest point from the Sun. We look forward to celebrating this event with our new partners and community with a APH giveaway. Details to follow.

About Aphelion

Aphelion is a wallet based DEX built on the NEO blockchain with over 50,000 thousand users worldwide and has exceptional product ecosystem with a bright future. Aphelion will update its UI, integrate BTC and ERC into their wallet, and will ultimately release revolutionary atomic swap technology into their suite of products.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital asset trading platform in the cryptocurrency market with over 600,000 users worldwide and ranks among the top 8 crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. BitMart currently offers 169 trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market.

Aphelion Links

