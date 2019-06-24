Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $12.7 Million in Infrastructure Grants to Five Airports in Washington State

WASHINGTON U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $495 million in airport infrastructure grants, the second allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

This significant investment in airport improvements will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation, said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The Washington State grants include awards of:

$1.6 million to Bremerton National Airport to reconstruct runway and taxiway lighting, install Airfield Guidance Signs, install a Runway Vertical/Visual Guidance System and repair airport beacons.

$1 million to Friday Harbor Airport to improve airport drainage and acquire snow removal equipment.

$849,444 to Southwest Washington Regional Airport in Kelso to repair the runway and taxiways.

$100,000 to the Prosser Airport to construct a taxiway.

$9.1 million to Seattle Tacoma International Airport for two separate projects for noise mitigation procedures for public buildings.

There will be a total of 358 grants to 327 airports around the country in 46 states and the Pacific Islands. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.The construction and equipment supported by this funding increases the airports safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airports region.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAAs most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under Secretary Chaos leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

Click on the link below for a complete listing of grants: https://www.faa.gov/airports/aip/grantapportion_data/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.