Parliament passes military judicial magistrates' statute

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 24 - National Assembly MPs approved Friday the status of Military Judicial Magistrates and the organic laws of the Supreme Military Court and the Courts of Military Jurisdiction.,

This was during the 10th Ordinary Plenary Meeting of the National Assembly, chaired by the first deputy Speaker, Emília Carlota Dias.

The opposition UNITA parliamentary group said it voted in favour of the legal diplomas because it wants the Angolan Armed Forces to be restructured in a purely republican framework.

"In the context of the political and patriotic responsibilities that UNITA has with the Executive in the maintaining the peace and in the regular functioning of the institutions, we wanted to convey this message and express a strong opinion on the matter," said the MP José Pedro Kachiungo.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.