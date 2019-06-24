Vital® to focus on Enterprise Imaging and Encounters-Based Imaging Workflow Experience at SIIM 2019

/EIN News/ -- MINNETONKA, Minn., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At this year's Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) Annual Meeting, Vital will highlight Enterprise Imaging and how Encounters-Based Imaging Workflow can help improve patient and provider satisfaction. Vital, a Canon Group company, will be in booth 417-419, during the annual meeting in Aurora, CO. Visit vitalimages.com/events to learn how Vital can help organizations make enterprise imaging possible.



Daily theater sessions and chances to win a Tile Slim

During exhibit hours, the Vital booth will be presenting daily theater sessions presented by Vital's enterprise imaging experts. Join us at 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. for Experience Encounters-Based Imaging Workflow, and at 11:45 a.m. for Understanding Enterprise Imaging. Each theater session will offer visitors a chance to enter for a drawing for a Tile Slim , the thinnest Bluetooth tracker from Tile.

Experience Encounters-Based Imaging Workflow

Learn how Encounters-Based Imaging Workflow can help you capture additional technical charges and simultaneously provide a more complete clinical record for your patients and providers. Experience first-hand the powerful capabilities of our data orchestration engine – Vitrea Connection – through EBIW featuring point-of-care ultrasound as well as visible light scenarios. Understanding Enterprise Imaging

As healthcare technology moves ahead, one of the biggest trends we face is the shift from many PACS to one enterprise imaging solution. In this theater session, we touch on the definition of enterprise imaging, the impact of the shift towards enterprise imaging and how Vital is here to help you reach your goals. Together, we can make enterprise imaging possible for you.

This year, Vital is pleased to be part of the SIIM 2019 science and innovation programming. Jim Litterer, President and CEO of Vital, will be a panelist on the #AskIndustry Session The Shift from Many PACS to One Enterprise PACS: Challenges on Thursday, June 27 at 3 p.m. Larry Sitka, Vice President and CSIO Enterprise Applications, will be representing Vital during an Interactive Session titled Demystifying Blockchain Technology: What is it and how is it Relevant to Medical Imaging? on Friday, June 28 at 8 a.m.

To learn more about Vital and our enterprise imaging solutions, schedule a meeting with us at SIIM 2019. For more updates from Vital, visit vitalimages.com/events .

About Vital®

Vital, a Canon Group company, has a legacy of leadership in healthcare imaging using smart algorithms and techniques of innovation spanning 30 years. As the premier provider of an Enterprise Imaging (EI) solution focused on interoperability, Vital transforms and seamlessly connects disparate PACS and other data into an efficient, perceptive and interoperable EI solution. Through modular and scalable enterprise message orchestration, enterprise visualization and enterprise analytics solutions, Vital's Vitrea® Enterprise Imaging solution makes data accessible across the entire enterprise anytime, anywhere, and in any standardized form. Today, Vital is selectively embedding intelligence and leveraging decades of smart algorithms in advanced visualization, giving clinicians the ability to make real-time precise decisions for today's empowered healthcare consumer while delivering an exceptional patient care experience. For more information on how Vital is shaping the future of healthcare technology, visit www.vitalimages.com , or join the conversation on LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

Vital Images and Vitrea are registered in the U.S. and may have protection in other countries. Marks not owned by Vital Images, Inc. are the property of their respective holders.

