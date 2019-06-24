Robert Thomson offers insight into highly successful real estate career

Rob Thomson

Real estate mogul Robert Thomson of Waterfront Properties provides a closer look at the business and his highly successful, decades-long career.

JUPITER, FLORIDA, USA, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Owner of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities, marketed as the largest purveyor of luxury real estate in Palm Beach and Martin County, Robert 'Rob' Thomson is a true veteran of the South Florida property market, first entering the industry more than 30 years ago. A South Florida native, Jupiter resident Thomson offers a closer look behind the scenes at Waterfront Properties and shares further insight into his highly successful career.At the helm of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities, Robert 'Rob' Thomson directs more than 100 real estate agents and considers himself something of a visionary within the industry. "If you continue to do what you've always done, you'll only end up where you are," he suggests. "My goal, therefore," Thomson continues, "is to constantly evolve, and to be in line with any changes which are coming.""You have to be passionate about it, and not just trying to make an effort," adds the real estate mogul, today responsible for in excess of $2 billion in lifetime sales.Success, however, he says, did not come overnight. "There's been no shortage of hard work and dedication," Thomson explains. "It's something of an education, and one which started when I was a boy, with my mother being one of the first realtors in the Jupiter area, primarily focused on the Jupiter Island market," he goes on to reveal.In 1987, Thomson's mother, Joan, would change the name of her existing real estate business to Waterfront Properties, the company which today has evolved into Waterfront Properties and Club Communities, and of which Rob Thomson himself is now at the helm.Asked what sets Waterfront Properties and Club Communities apart from the competition, Thomson quickly points toward the cutting-edge technology and unique online marketing model which the business employs. Thomson and Waterfront Properties and Club Communities have also agreed on exclusive affiliations with prestigious international real estate networks, such as Mayfair International Realty, based in the heart of London, England."Our commitment to cutting-edge technology, our unique internet model, and our global affiliations have, together," Thomson suggests, "allowed Waterfront Properties to truly dominate the Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast luxury property markets."Branding is also incredibly important at Waterfront Properties and Club Communities, he says. "Much of our success also relies on having established ourselves as a brand in the South Florida luxury real estate market," explains Thomson.Indeed, Thomson's visionary approach to business, technology, and branding have all seen Waterfront Properties win multiple, highly celebrated awards. "Such awards stand as a testament to what we do," he suggests, "and demonstrate why we remain unmatched by anyone else in our market."Turning back to what he calls his learning experience, Thomson reveals that it's often this, however, above all else, which keeps him ahead of the curve. "There's no end to the learning experience, and the most important thing, for me," he adds, wrapping up, "is to remember to keep on learning." Robert Thomson is a luxury real estate professional based in Jupiter, Florida. Robert 'Rob' Thomson is a managing partner and owner of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities. Rob Thomson is also the name behind Waterfront Yacht Brokerage, giving Waterfront Properties and Club Communities' clients the option to buy and sell luxury watercraft alongside homes and other properties, and is co-owner of the Jupiter-based restaurant Shipwreck Bar and Grille. Thomson himself also happily resides in Jupiter and is the proud father of six children, two of whom currently work alongside him at Waterfront Properties.



