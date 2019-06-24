Former Employees Sue Nolan Transportation Group for Overtime Wages

Nolan Transportation faces allegations of violating federal labor law by misclassifying workers as salaried and exempt from overtime

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 19, 2019, former employees (Plaintiffs) of Nolan Transportation Group, LLC (Nolan) filed a class and collective action lawsuit (Case No. 1:19-cv-2812) against the company to recover unpaid overtime wages. Nolan is a third-party logistics and freight brokerage company that connects its clients with independent trucking companies in order to transport their products.

Plaintiffs all worked as Account Managers, Tracking Specialists and Operations Coordinators for Nolan. Plaintiffs allege that Nolan violated the wage and hour provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) by intentionally misclassifying them as exempt salaried employees and refusing to pay them and others similarly situated overtime wages. Plaintiffs allege that they routinely worked more than fifty (50) hours per week without receiving “time and a half” their regular rate of pay for all hours worked over forty (40) in a workweek.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Benjamin L. Davis, III of the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl explains, “when an employee is not actually performing administrative work at a level which would qualify them for an exemption under the law, they should be paid overtime premiums for working over forty (40) hours a week.”

According to the Complaint, Plaintiffs and other similarly-situated employees primarily performed routine office work, such as data entry and file maintenance. Plaintiffs allege that they were the initial points of contact when receiving calls from Defendant’s clients and that Defendant’s “no voicemails” policy required them and other Account Managers, Tracking Specialists and Operations Coordinators to be present anytime a client called. It is alleged that this policy, combined with persistent understaffing, resulted in Plaintiffs having to consistently work overtime, even though they failed to receive overtime wages. This constitutes a willful violation of the FLSA and applicable state wage and hour laws.

Additional information regarding how other Account Managers, Tracking Specialists and Operations Coordinators who work or worked for Nolan can join this case can be found here or by calling the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl at 410-244-7005. The case is entitled Winters, et al. v. Nolan Transportation Group, LLC (Northern District Georgia).

The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl and DeLong, Caldwell, Bridgers, Fitzpatrick & Benjamin are recognized as leaders in the field of wage and hour litigation. Both firms have successfully handled numerous class and collective action lawsuits across the country. They are committed to vigorously representing employees whose rights have been violated.

Media contact information: 410-244-7005



